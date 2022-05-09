ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Fire danger expected to remain high in Maine this week

By Matt Hoenig
WPFO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND (WGME) -- Brush fires are likely to continue in Maine this week with...

fox23maine.com

