Arsenal ‘explore’ Sterling transfer, Gunners ‘confident’ on Tielemans signing whilst they close in on Jesus – latest

ARSENAL are exploring the possibility of luring Manchester City star Raheem Sterling to the Emirates according to reports.

Mikel Arteta is keen on taking the England international under his wing again having worked with Sterling during his assistant role under Pep.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are confident Youri Tielemans this summer, SunSport can reveal.

But Real Madrid are waiting in the wings for the Leicester man if the Gunners fail to reach the top four.

However, Gabriel Jesus' switch from Manchester to North London has become a lot more imminent since Erling Haaland completed his medical with Man City.

Keep up to date with all of the latest updates from the Emirates in our live blog...

Arsenal set for transfer blow

Crystal Palace are set to agree a new deal with Michael Olise to ramp his price up above £50million.

The Eagles have already rebuffed several approaches and are now planning to agree a one-year extension to his initial five-year deal.

That would keep him at Selhurst Park until June 2027.

Olise’s new Crystal Palace contract will see his release clause rocket from £35m to £50m-plus.

The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Lille and Bayern Munich were all sniffing around Olise earlier in the campaign.

Arsenal in for Richarlison?

Arsenal could make a transfer swoop for Everton star Richarlison this summer.

The Toffees have reportedly set a £50m asking price on the striker.

And the Gunners may be in the position to stump up the cash to bring the Brazilian to the Emirates.

That's the opinion of journalist Dean Jones who told Give Me Sport: "Well, there’s obviously some Premier League clubs who are in the market for new strikers.

"Arsenal are looking for striking reinforcements, and if they get in the Champions League, they might be able to afford to pay £50m for Richarlison."

Lautaro Martinez wants Inter stay

Lautaro Martinez has no intention of leaving Inter Milan this summer.

That’s according to the Argentine’s agent, Alejandro Camano who claims his client is happy in Milan despite reports in the media linking him with a Prem move.

Camano said, via Football Italia: “Sometimes the media publishes stories about his possible transfer, but Lautaro is only focused on Inter, giving the fans joy and making them champions again, then he can start preparing for the World Cup with Argentina.

“We are not expecting or looking for a transfer. He is at Inter, he is happy, the city is wonderful. We are thinking only of Inter.”

In the Nket of time

Eddie Nketiah has revealed that he's attempted to score the first of his two goals against Leeds up to sixty times this season to no avail.

Nketiah told Arsenal's media: "I’ve probably done that about fifty or sixty times this season and probably don’t get there.

"But that’s what I do. I try to push, you know the manager encourages us to play a high press and it’s nice when you get a reward like that today.”

Ode to joy

Martin Odegaard is amped up for Arsenal's fight for a Champions League spot.

He says: “I’ve played a couple of games there but don’t feel like I’ve really been part of it.

“I want to really get involved in there and fight for the Champions League.

"That’s where the best teams want to be so of course qualification would be a big thing for me and for Arsenal.”

Arsenal hone in on Jesus

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on the signing of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus in what promises to be a busy summer at the Emirates.

It appears that the Gunners are stepping up their pursuit of Brazilian centre-forward Jesus.

The 25-year-old will be allowed to depart the Etihad to avoid losing him on a free transfer with his contract to expire in 2023.

Meanwhile, his game time under Pep Guardiola will be limited with City set to complete the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Gunners tipped to sign Rice

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong wants the Gunners to sign Declan Rice.

He told Boyle Sports: "I would like to have Declan Rice. He's a very good player, improved a lot and shown a lot of maturity for his age.

"He's done really well for West Ham, I'm a huge fan of his. A midfield of him and Partey being a very strong midfield partnership. I'd also like another left-back to compete with Tierney. I feel like we're really struggling in that department at the moment.

"I'd also want us to sign a striker - there aren't any that come to mind that are realistic signings at the minute, but that's one position we really need to strengthen."

Nketiah gives Leeds verdict

Eddie Nketiah has given his verdict of Arsenal's win over Leeds.

He said: "We had a few chances in the first half to kill the game but we obviously didn’t take them.

“They are a good side, they are fighting for their lives down there and we knew that they were going to push.

“They troubled us in the second half but (we) showed good resilience to stay with it and get the three points which is most important.”

Time will Tiel

Arsenal are reportedly one of three clubs looking to prise Youri Tielemans away from Leicester in the summer.

Arsenal are claimed to have held talks with his representatives in January over a potential switch to the Emirates.

Commenting on Tielemans, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has stated that Arsenal face competition from two other clubs to sign the player.

But he has stressed that the Gunners must qualify for the European Cup to have any hope of landing Tielemans.

Ben White boost for Arsenal

Arsenal have received a huge boost ahead of their match against Tottenham this week.

The Gunners will welcome Ben White back into the team, an optimistic Mikel Arteta revealed.

Arteta said when asked about White's possible return: “I think so.

“He’s been starting to do a little bit of work now on the pitch and we want everybody available because we know that game is so important.”

Arsenal in Martinez transfer boost

Cash-strapped Inter Milan will consider a £51million transfer offer for Lautaro Martinez, according to reports.

And that could pave the way for Arsenal and Tottenham to swoop for the forward.

The Argentine, 24, has repeatedly insisted he is "happy" at the San Siro and wants to stay with the club he joined in 2018.

He has scored 19 times in 23 league games this season and still has four years left to run on his current Inter contract.

But according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A reigning champs are in deep financial mess.

Therefore the chance to receive a major cash injection could force the club to accept an offer.

Arsenal fans chip price shock

Football fans have been left in disbelief after an Arsenal supporter showed off a portion of chips that cost them almost £13.

Fans of the club have admitted they are "embarrassed" by the price of a box of Chilli cheese fries.

And while the look of the dish did wet the appetite, social media users were left recoiling when they discovered it would have set them back a whopping £12.60.

The picture, posted to Twitter by account FootyScran, showed that the fries came topped with meat, spring onions, and cheese.

But there was widespread outrage at the sky-high price of the dish as fans felt the effects of the cost of living crisis.

One joked: "Some chips with garnish, you have to sell one kidney to pay the bill."

New Arsenal club anthem

Arsenal appear to have a new club anthem to help cheer them on in their pursuit of a Champions League return.

Gunners supporters sang 'North London Forever' at the Emirates as their side beat Leeds 2-1 on Sunday to strengthen their grip on a top-four Prem finish.

The words have been tweaked to fit the club, but it is based on a song called 'The Angel', which is written and performed by local Gunners fan, and son of actress Linda Robson, Louis Dunford.

Arsenal's gesture for ill fan

Arsenal helped make a terminally ill fan's day with some lovely gestures ahead of their win over Leeds on Sunday.

Gunners supporter Tawanda Chamunorwa, 26, has been bravely battling a rare type of reoccurring brain tumor for eight years.

The club gave him a shirt signed by the squad and arranged for him be seated in a box to watch his side keep their Champions League push on track with a 2-1 win over the Whites.

Neville tips Spurs derby win

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has tipped Tottenham to beat Arsenal in Thursday's crunch derby.

The fourth-placed Gunners go to their big rivals looking to extend their four-point lead over fifth-placed Spurs.

The final three games will decide which of the two clubs will claim the final Champions League qualification spot.

Neville said on his podcast: "Look, it’s Arsenal’s to lose but Tottenham on Thursday night, that will be hard for Arsenal.

"If they come out of there with a draw or a victory they’ll have done very well with the feeling that will be in that stadium against them.

"It’s a big game, I’m looking forward to it. I fancy Tottenham on Thursday night."

Arsenal boost in Jovic pursuit

Arsenal have had some good news on target Luka Jovic with reports Real Madrid will put him on their transfer list.

The striker, 24, arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019 for £52million but the move has not worked out as he has netted just three goals in 50 appearances.

The Gunners have been tracking the Serb for a while, and according to Mundo Deportivo his time at the Bernabeu is coming to an end.

Arsenal bookies' favourties for Tielemans

Arsenal are the frontrunners to sign Leicester central midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to Sky Bet.

The bookies have priced the Gunners at 2/1 to snap up the 25-year-old Belgium star.

Manchester United are next in the running at 4/1, with title chasing duo Manchester City and Liverpool both quoted at 7/1.

Tielemans has a year left on his Foxes deal and that could see him sold this summer rather than departing on a free next year.

Arsenal lead the chase for Tielemans according to Sky Bet

Gunners 'explore' Sterling summer transfer

Arsenal are exploring the possibility of signing Manchester City star Raheem Sterling this summer, according to The Telegraph.

The England winger, 27, is about to enter the final year of his deal and that could pave the way for former City coach and current Gunners boss Mikel Arteta to make a move for him.

The report says Arteta would be “willing to make Sterling the focal point of the Gunners' attack” next term.

Elneny's new deal offer

Arsenal hope Mohamed Elneny will sign a new deal with them, according to The Athletic.

The Eygpt midfielder, 29, has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot since joining from Basel in 2016.

But his improved form in a Gunners side bidding for a top-four Prem finish this season has persuaded the club to try and tie him down.

Elneny was recalled for the victory at Chelsea last month and has played every minute since in wins over Manchester United, West Ham and yesterday’s 2-1 triumph against Leeds.

Gunners 'renew interest in Arthur'

Arsenal have re-ignited their interest in signing Juventus midfielder Arthur, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

But a sticking point could be that Juve value their Brazil star at £34million, while the Gunners want to do business for about £21m.

Is Nketiah Arsenal's future?

Eddie Nketiah has had a mixed start to his Arsenal career - but he is starting to look the real deal now.

The 22-year-old striker joined the Gunners' youth ranks from Chelsea five years ago and had a loan spell at Leeds three years ago.

The London-born star has had to wait for a first-team run but his match-winning brace against Leeds yesterday brought his term's goal tally to nine and suggests he may be ready to be their main attacker.

Nketiah is out of contract at the end of the season and reportedly already rejected two deal extension offers so it will be interesting to see if Arsenal pull out the stops to keep him.

Main man Martin

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith reckons Martin Odegaard’s masterclass in the 2-1 win over Leeds puts him in the £60million bracket.

The attacking midfielder, 23, cost half that sum when making his loan switch from Real Madrid permanent in August 2021.

And ex-England ace Smith told Sky Sports Premier League: “What a signing he was! £30 million.

“They could double the money easily now for Odegaard.”

Albert's pop at Pepe

Arsenal assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg delivered a ticking off to Nicolas Pepe following the 2-1 win against Leeds after failing to capitalise on an open goal.

The Ivorian winger came on as a second half substitute for Bukayo Saka in Sunday's victory at the Emirates, but failed to make an impact.

Though he could have relieved the pressure in North London by scoring late on after Leeds goalkeeper Islan Meslier went up for a corner.

Arsenal defended the set piece, with Pepe picking up the loose ball and darting to the half-way line where it looked as though he would score into an empty net.

But he bizarrely decided to cut in on his stronger left foot instead of taking a shot with his right or even running with the ball for longer.

That allowed Daniel James to make an all-important tackle to stop the Gunners counter, with Leeds then able to keep the pressure on in their quest for an equaliser.

Thankfully for Pepe, the Whites couldn't get back on level terms, though that didn't stop Stuivenberg from giving the ex-Lille man an animated rundown on the pitch.

Mikel Arteta played down the exchange between the pair in his post-match press conference, though he did state he was equally as confused by the forward's decision making.

He said: "When you see that he’s got an empty net in front of him and he’s taking a touch backwards, we cannot really understand.

"But you have to have the perception of the player in that moment, they are the ones that make the decision.

"And fortunately we didn’t need that goal."

Nketiah loves Arsenal 'connection'

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah gave a subtle hint he could be willing to stay after today’s match-winning double against Leeds.

The 22-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a move away from the Emirates.

But he has started the last five Premier League games, scoring four goals and keeping club captain Alexandre Lacazette on the bench.

His brace against Leeds sent Mikel Arteta’s side five points clear of Spurs in the race for the top four as they edged out a 2-1 victory.

Nketiah’s recent form has led many to speculate that he could be open to staying beyond the end of the season.

And when asked if performances like the one against Leeds make him want to stay, he told Sky Sports: “It’s a great atmosphere throughout the whole season, it’s been excellent.

“You really feel the connection between the players and the fans, it’s amazing to be involved.”

Nketiah was then quizzed on his opportunities in the team.

To which he replied: “Any player just wants to be playing and get the opportunities.

“I’ve worked hard throughout the season to make sure that I was ready when I get my chance and credit to my team-mates for helping me play and do well. I’m just happy in the team and helping.”

Arteta: We suffered too much

Mikel Arteta was disappointed at how Arsenal made themselves suffer in a 2-1 win over ten-man Leeds.

Eddie Nketiah struck twice before Luke Ayling's rash card - but Diego Llorente's 66th minute reply set up a nervy finale.

Gunners boss Arteta told Sky Sports: “We started really well with the right determination, attitude, quality.

“We didn't allow them to breathe. We created chance after chance.

“Then after the sending off, we should have scored the third goal. So at the end, we suffered much more than we needed to.”