I hate wearing mascara in the summer – here’s how I fake the look WITHOUT makeup using a $4 item

By Dani Grande
The US Sun
 2 days ago

SUMMER is quickly approaching, which means you should start preparing yourself for the unbearable heat to come.

Besides changing up your wardrobe, you’ll also want to change up your skincare and makeup routine so that its conducive to your increased sweat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17u9DM_0fYFC9Gn00
A beauty pro said there's a way to make your lashes look great without mascara Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCqAZ_0fYFC9Gn00
All you need is some Vaseline Credit: TikTok

A beauty editor named Jacqueline Kilikita, who goes by @jacquelinekilikita on TikTok, is known for her useful makeup tutorials and beauty hacks.

She recently revealed how she makes her lashes look full without any makeup—and it’s a tip you’ll want to have on hand so that you don’t find yourself with raccoon eyes after only a few minutes in the sun.

She began: “People are ditching their mascara for Vaseline and a lash curler, saying it’s like a lash lift. So, I had to try it for myself.”

All you need to do is rub some Vaseline onto the soft rubber pad of the lash curler and press down on your lashes as you normally would for about 10 to 15 seconds.

While you’re doing so — or afterward — brush your lashes out with a spoolie wand.

“The result is so good. The product even made my lashes look darker and thicker.”

She added that she couldn’t even feel the Vaseline, thanks to its light-weightiness, and the effects lasted for hours.

“Just be careful not to get any in your eye,” she said.

Jacqueline also added that it’s better to put the Vaseline onto the curler as she did, rather than directly on your lashes, to avoid clumping.

In the comments section, she clarified that she wears contact lenses herself and it still worked well.

Viewers were excited to test it out:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdKoA_0fYFC9Gn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpcJO_0fYFC9Gn00

“This is epic!” one person wrote.

“Wow I need to try this,” added another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UEYXP_0fYFC9Gn00
The results made viewers want to try the same hack Credit: TikTok

