Amy Schumer Turns A Bunch Of Oscar-Nominated Films Into 1 Big Dirty Joke

By David Moye
 2 days ago

The Academy Awards were more than a month ago, but they still weigh heavily on co-host Amy Schumer’s mind ― and other body parts as well.

The comedian appeared this past weekend at the Netflix Is A Joke festival in Los Angeles and managed to turn the names of many Oscar-nominated films into one big dirty joke.

She introduced the joke by saying that the producers of the award show told her not to do on TV.

“So my husband was going down on me, or as he calls it, ‘Squid Game,’” Schumer began. “So he’s in my ‘Nightmare Alley,’ my ‘House Of Gucci,’ and I say ‘C’mon C’mon.’ He goes Tick Tick … Boom!’ He ‘Bells Fast.’ I say get off my ‘Dune,’ that’s how our son was born.”

You can see the bit below.

Schumer has gotten some play out of jokes she said she wasn’t allowed to tell at the Oscars ceremony.

Last month, she claimed onstage in Las Vegas that the show’s producers wouldn’t allow her to say this joke on the broadcast: “‘Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie. More like don’t look down ... the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun.”

She later walked back that claim, saying she never intended to actually tell that joke at the Oscars, but added, “I am saying anything I want at my live shows.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

