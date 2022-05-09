Jennifer Lopez Posts Throwback Video With Ben Affleck For Mother’s Day

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2022 (left) and 2003. (Photo: Steve Granitz via Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images)

Her love don’t cost a thing — especially when she can give her mom a free shoutout on national TV.

Jennifer Lopez posted a throwback video of her and Ben Affleck on Mother’s Day Sunday.

The video features Bennifer 1.0 at an NBA playoff game in the early 2000s when the couple was engaged for the first time. When the camera spotted “Hollywood’s hottest couple” sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs game on May 11, 2003 (which was indeed Mother’s Day), Lopez and Affleck took the opportunity to wish their respective mamas a good one.

Courtside photographers at the Los Angeles Staples Center (now known as the Crypto.com Arena ) also captured the pair smooching during the game.

Affleck and Lopez do a little 2003 lip-locking. (Photo: Vince Bucci via Getty Images)

Considering all the attention the couple got at the game — and have received since they rekindled their romance in 2021 and got engaged for a second time earlier this year — the gesture and facial expression baby Affleck gives the camera at the tail end of this video might be suggesting that it promptly get out of their faces already.

