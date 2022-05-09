ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Britt track star JaMeesia Ford named 910Preps Athlete of the Week

By Rodd Baxley, The Fayetteville Observer
 5 days ago

Jack Britt's JaMeesia Ford is the latest 910Preps Athlete of the Week.

A track and field star as a junior for the Buccaneers, Ford had three wins in individual events to help Jack Britt win the team title at the United 8 Conference championships.

Ford, who picked up victories in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes, carries the top times in those events into Friday's NCHSAA 4A Mideast regional at Apex Friendship.

PLAYOFF TIME: NC high school baseball, softball brackets. Which Fayetteville teams made the cut?

ANGEL NAMED PLAYER OF YEAR: Best of 910Preps: Fayetteville's High School Girls Basketball All-Stars

FAST FORD: ‘It kind of runs in my blood’: Jack Britt's JaMeesia Ford brings the show to the track

'ICING ON THE CAKE': 'Pee Wee' helps Gray's Creek baseball win 2 games in 1 day for United 8 championship

BEST IN 910?: ‘We’re hot right now’: Purnell Swett softball makes case as best area team

Coaches and athletic directors can nominate a player for athlete of the week by sending nominations to rbaxley@fayobserver.com by noon Sunday. Include the player's name, year in school, accomplishments for the week and a head shot.

Here’s a look at the other nominees for the week of May 2-7.

Jayda Angel, Cape Fear

The Best of 910Preps Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year , Angel carried that momentum onto the soccer pitch to help the Colts win their second conference championship in a row. The sophomore netted six goals in the final week of the regular season. She had four goals in a 9-0 win against South View before adding two more in a 3-3 tie against Gray’s Creek in the finale.

Caleb Holland, Gray’s Creek

A senior leader for the Bears, who swept the United 8 Conference titles , Holland had five hits and two RBIs in three league tournament wins – two on the same day. Holland had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs against South View in the semifinals before pitching a complete game with 10 strikeouts against Cape Fear in the championship.

Summer Bullard, Purnell Swett

Two hits, including a grand slam, with five RBIs in the Rams’ 22-0 rout of rival Lumberton in the semifinals. In the pitcher’s circle, the Charleston Southern signee had eight strikeouts in a perfect-game performance against the Pirates. Bullard followed that up seven scoreless innings and 11 strikeouts in the championship against Cape Fear.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com.

