Louisville, KY

Check out the schedules for this week's high school lacrosse regional tournaments

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago
The Kentucky Scholastic Lacrosse League’s postseason will get under way this week with regional tournaments.

Girls play is set to start Monday, and boys regionals will begin Tuesday. Regional champions and runners-up advance to the state tournaments.

The girls state tournament will begin Saturday with regional champions hosting quarterfinals. The semifinals (May 17) and championship game (May 19) will be played at Kentucky Country Day.

The boys state tournament will begin May 16 with regional champions hosting quarterfinals. The semifinals (May 18) and championship game (May 20) will be played at St. Xavier.

KCD (girls) and St. X (boys) are the defending state champions.

Here are the pairings for the regional tournaments:

Girls

First at Collegiate

Monday – Presentation vs. Manual, 5:30 p.m.; Male vs. Collegiate, 7 p.m.

Wednesday – Final, 6 p.m.

Second at Atherton

Monday – Mercy vs. Assumption, 5:30 p.m.; Atherton vs. Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Final, 6 p.m.

Third at Christian Academy

Monday – Collins vs. Eastern, 6 p.m.; Christian Academy vs. Ballard, 8 p.m.

Tuesday – Final, 6:30 p.m.

Fourth at Kentucky Country Day

Monday – North Oldham vs. Oldham County, 6 p.m.

Tuesday – North Oldham-Oldham County winner vs. Kentucky Country Day, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. South Oldham, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday – Final, 6 p.m.

Boys

First at St. Xavier

Tuesday – Atherton vs. St. Xavier, 5:30 p.m.; Collegiate vs. Male, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday – Final, 7 p.m.

Second at Ballard

Tuesday – DeSales vs. Trinity, 5:30 p.m.; Manual vs. Ballard, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday – Final, 6 p.m.

Third at Eastern

Tuesday – Christian Academy vs. Kentucky Country Day, 6 p.m.

Thursday – Final, Christian Academy-Kentucky Country Day winner vs. Eastern, 6 p.m.

Fourth at South Oldham

Tuesday – North Oldham vs. Oldham County, 8 p.m.

Wednesday – Final, North Oldham-Oldham County winner vs. South Oldham, 6 p.m.

