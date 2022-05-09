ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Managers took cut of workers’ tips, feds say. Now, SC restaurant must pay back $624k

By Cassandre Coyer
The State
 2 days ago

A South Carolina restaurant forced its 92 employees to contribute to an illegal tip pool that included managers, according to labor department officials.

Now, the restaurant has to pay its workers back.

The Charleston restaurant, 167 Raw, required employees to share tips with management and other “typically non-tipped employees,” according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Investigators said the restaurant also violated federal minimum wage and overtime regulations.

The restaurant did not pay employees “the difference between their direct wages and the federal minimum wage,” nor did it pay mandated overtime rates after workers exceeded a 40-hour workweek, officials said.

The labor department said it has recovered $624,017 in back wages for employees.

In 2021, the Wage and Hour Division recovered more than $34.7 million for more than 29,000 employees in the food service industry, officials said.

freightwaves.com

An 84-year-old law prevents truck drivers from getting overtime pay

Truck driver Dominic Oliveira’s last paycheck from Prime Inc., the 15th-largest trucking company in the U.S., was $712. Oliveira needed that money during his job change to a new trucking company. But he said Prime refused to pay up, so he got lawyers involved to see if he could secure the cash.
Fortune

Business owner breaks down why she pays all staff – including herself – the same salary and takes aim at CEO’s raking in millions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A TikTok influencer and business owner went viral after explaining how she runs a business without being “selfish.”. It’s simple according to Madeline Pendleton, the owner of L.A-based online...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Judge rules Amazon must reinstate fired warehouse worker

A judge has ruled Amazon must reinstate a former warehouse employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic, saying the company “unlawfully” terminated the worker who led a protest calling for Amazon to do more to protect employees against COVID-19.The dispute involving Gerald Bryson, who worked at an Amazon warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island, has stretched on since June 2020, when Bryson filed an unfair labor practice complaint with The National Labor Relations Board, claiming Amazon retaliated against him.Later that year, the NLRB said it found merit in Bryson’s complaint that Amazon...
LAW
