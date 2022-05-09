ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

What are your favorite local businesses? Nominate them for Best of Acadiana 2022

By WaTeasa Freeman, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 2 days ago

Best of Acadiana nominations are now open for the 2022 season. This is the time to celebrate your favorite local businesses across the area. With 20 sections and over 100 categories,  we are excited to see who is the Best of Acadiana!

The nomination period will end May 20 at 11:59 p.m. Voting is set to begin July 7. Each email address is allowed to nominate one award for each section. This is a great chance to teach others about some of your favorite local businesses and learn about the Acadiana community.

Food Finds: Mild, medium or hot? Spice up your dining experience at this Lafayette Indian restaurant

Business Buzz: Want concessions brought to your seat at the baseball field? Waitr has you covered

To nominate a person or business visit theadvertiser.secondstreetapp.com/2022-Best-of-Acadiana . The 2022 award ceremony information will be released in the coming weeks.

C onnect with WaTeasa Freeman by email wfreeman@theadvertiser.com, Twitter @wateasaf TikTok @theadvertisereats

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: What are your favorite local businesses? Nominate them for Best of Acadiana 2022

