Crystal Palace set to agree new deal for starlet Michael Olise and slap on £50million release clause to ward off rivals

By Jack Rosser
 2 days ago

CRYSTAL PALACE are set to agree a new deal with Michael Olise to ramp his price up above £50million.

The winger, 20, has been a sensation since his £8m move from Championship side Reading last summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3v4a_0fYFBsQg00
Michael Olise has been impressive under boss Patrick Vieira this campaign and has earned a new contract Credit: Getty

London-born Olise, a France Under-21 international, has hit four goals and laid on eight assists this term — and his form is attracting attention from Prem rivals.

The Eagles have already rebuffed several approaches and are now planning to agree a one-year extension to his initial five-year deal.

That would keep him at Selhurst Park until June 2027.

Olise’s new Crystal Palace contract will see his release clause rocket from £35m to £50m-plus.

The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Lille and Bayern Munich were all sniffing around Olise earlier in the campaign.

He has been involved in 26 Premier League games this term, although just 12 of those have been from the start.

Nevertheless Olise has caught the eye when offered his chance by boss Patrick Vieira.

The youngster played a major role in the club's run to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, starting every game until the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Elsewhere at Palace, SunSport exclusively revealed last week that Eddie Nketiah is Vieira's top striker target for this summer.

The Eagles boss is chasing up to four signings in the upcoming summer window.

Another potential incoming is PSV central midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

And in the same position SunSport reported Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure is closing in on a £15m move to Selhurst Park.

