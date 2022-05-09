Maryville travel agency owners among Americans found dead at Bahamas Sandals resort

Two of the three American tourists who died under mysterious circumstances at a resort in the Bahamas have been identified as a Maryville couple.

The police commissioner of the Bahamas, Paul Rolle, on Monday identified the victims as Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 64, as well as Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64, of Florida. Chiarella’s wife, Donnis, was airlifted to a hospital in Florida and remains in serious condition, Rolle said.

Michael and Robbie Phillips owned and operated the Sand Lady , a "travel design" business specializing in Caribbean honeymoons, destination weddings and romantic getaways. The Sand Lady is a Preferred Sandals resorts agency, according to its website, and Robbie Phillips had posted photos on Facebook from the resort shortly before her death.

"Our hearts are grieving and broken but full of hope," their daughter, Kali Hanson, said in a text to Knox News Monday afternoon. "We know our mom and dad are experiencing fullness of joy in our heavenly father's presence. We already miss them terribly. Our parents left a legacy of faith in Jesus and generously loved their family and friends."

Sandals resort deaths: State Department 'closely monitoring' investigation into deaths of three Americans at Bahamas Sandals resort

Hanson declined to comment further and asked for privacy for the family.

The bodies of the three victims were found Friday morning at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Exuma, where the couples had been staying in two separate villas.

When asked what he thinks might have caused the tourists’ deaths, Rolle said: “I’m not going to speculate.”

He noted that all four tourists went to a doctor the night before their bodies were discovered and they had complained of feeling ill. He said they went at different times and had eaten different things.

Toxicology samples have been sent to a lab in the United States to help authorities understand what happened, Rolle said Monday.

Rolle said officials also collected samples from the rooms where the tourists were staying and the surrounding property to determine whether any contaminants were present.

“We really want to know what caused this,” he said.

The samples were sent to a lab in Philadelphia, with results of the toxicology study expected in about a week, Rolle said. He noted that the Bahamas’ Department of Environmental Health and police officers are still at the resort.

Meanwhile, Sandals Resorts said it would not comment further beyond its original statement, which noted that it is supporting the investigation and the families of those affected.

“Out of respect for the privacy of our guests, we cannot disclose further information at this time,” the company said.

Associated Press reporters Danica Coto and Michael Catalini contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Maryville travel agency owners among Americans found dead at Bahamas Sandals resort