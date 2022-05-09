ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

Maryville travel agency owners among Americans found dead at Bahamas Sandals resort

By Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

Two of the three American tourists who died under mysterious circumstances at a resort in the Bahamas have been identified as a Maryville couple.

The police commissioner of the Bahamas, Paul Rolle, on Monday identified the victims as Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 64, as well as Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64, of Florida. Chiarella’s wife, Donnis, was airlifted to a hospital in Florida and remains in serious condition, Rolle said.

Michael and Robbie Phillips owned and operated the Sand Lady , a "travel design" business specializing in Caribbean honeymoons, destination weddings and romantic getaways. The Sand Lady is a Preferred Sandals resorts agency, according to its website, and Robbie Phillips had posted photos on Facebook from the resort shortly before her death.

"Our hearts are grieving and broken but full of hope," their daughter, Kali Hanson, said in a text to Knox News Monday afternoon. "We know our mom and dad are experiencing fullness of joy in our heavenly father's presence. We already miss them terribly. Our parents left a legacy of faith in Jesus and generously loved their family and friends."

Sandals resort deaths: State Department 'closely monitoring' investigation into deaths of three Americans at Bahamas Sandals resort

Hanson declined to comment further and asked for privacy for the family.

The bodies of the three victims were found Friday morning at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Exuma, where the couples had been staying in two separate villas.

When asked what he thinks might have caused the tourists’ deaths, Rolle said: “I’m not going to speculate.”

He noted that all four tourists went to a doctor the night before their bodies were discovered and they had complained of feeling ill. He said they went at different times and had eaten different things.

Toxicology samples have been sent to a lab in the United States to help authorities understand what happened, Rolle said Monday.

Rolle said officials also collected samples from the rooms where the tourists were staying and the surrounding property to determine whether any contaminants were present.

“We really want to know what caused this,” he said.

The samples were sent to a lab in Philadelphia, with results of the toxicology study expected in about a week, Rolle said. He noted that the Bahamas’ Department of Environmental Health and police officers are still at the resort.

Meanwhile, Sandals Resorts said it would not comment further beyond its original statement, which noted that it is supporting the investigation and the families of those affected.

“Out of respect for the privacy of our guests, we cannot disclose further information at this time,” the company said.

Associated Press reporters Danica Coto and Michael Catalini contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Maryville travel agency owners among Americans found dead at Bahamas Sandals resort

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Sandals agent shared haunting final post about Bahamas resort one day before being found dead along with husband

A TRAVEL agent and mom of three posted scenic beach photos outside the Bahamas resort where she and her husband were found dead just one day later. Robbie, 65, and Michael Phillips, 68, were two of the three US tourists who mysteriously died in the Sandals Emerald Bay resort over the weekend, Paul Rolle, Bahamas Commissioner of Police, confirmed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

US couple complained they were feeling ill and suffered convulsions before being found dead in Bahamas' luxury Sandals resort as another man was discovered lifeless in nearby villa

A US couple staying at the luxury Sandals resort in the Bahamas suffered convulsions and complained of feeling ill before their death, detectives said. After being alerted to the death of a man in a luxury villa, police discovered the bodies of the couple in a second villa, the police statement says.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philadelphia, TN
Maryville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Maryville, TN
State
Florida State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Donnis
The Independent

Man identified as one of three fatalities at Bahamas resort as wife is hospitalized during anniversary trip

An Alabama man has been identified as one of three victims who died in a mysterious incident at a Bahamas resort.Vincent Chiarella, of Birmingham, died at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma, his son Austin told ABC News. Mr Chiarella also said his mother, Donnis, was injured but survived.“She woke up and my dad was laying there on the floor, and she couldn’t move,” the grieving son told the TV outlet. “Her legs and arms was swollen and she couldn’t move and she screamed to get someone to come in the door.”Mr Chiarella said his parents, both...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agency#Americans#Sandals Resorts#Bahamas Sandals#Preferred Sandals#Knox News#State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Washington Examiner

Woman moved to Miami hospital after visiting resort where three Americans died

An American woman who was hospitalized after becoming ill at a resort in the Bahamas has been transferred to a hospital in Miami. The woman was hospitalized after vacationing at the same Sandals Resort where three other Americans died of unknown causes, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Paul Rolle. The woman was moved to Miami on Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy