I’m a mechanic – you can improve your gas mileage with easy hacks and simple changes to your driving habits

By Cody Carlson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

DRIVERS are being left with extra stress at the pumps, as gas prices in the US approach record highs.

So it's no surprise that Americans are looking for any way to improve efficiency and get a few extra miles out of every tank of gas.

Car expert featured in Ratchets and Wrenches’ video on how to increase your gas mileage Credit: YouTube/Ratchets And Wrenches

Luckily, mechanic YouTuber Ratchets and Wrenches has offered simple advice on how to increase your car’s gas mileage.

First up, he suggests checking your spark plugs and spark wires, which eventually wear out and need replacement.

Failure to replace your spark plugs and spark plug wires on time will cause only a partial ignition of your car’s air/fuel mixture.

Partially ignited air/fuel mixtures will lose a lot of hydrocarbons in the vehicle’s tailpipe - and wasted hydrocarbons mean lower fuel economy.

Your car’s owner’s manual will document when your model’s spark plugs and spark wires need replacement.

Next thing to check is the upstream oxygen sensor, which tells your vehicle’s computer how many hydrocarbons or the amount of gasoline that the combustion needs.

Upstream oxygen sensors get tired over time and lag with their processes.

Any delays between a faulty upstream oxygen sensor and a car computer will result in your vehicle receiving the data it needs at a less efficient rate.

If your gas mileage seems off, check out your oxygen sensor and replace it if necessary.

Finally, worn timing belts are a prime catalyst for drops in gas mileage.

Old timing belts take longer to adjust the ignition timing, decrease driving power, and hinder your model’s fuel economy.

Wheel quality also plays a vital role in your ability to drive past the pump.

Deflated, uneven, or unbalanced tires will hamper your gas mileage.

You can avoid these tire issues by monitoring your vehicle for uneven

, steering that pulls to one side—or steering wheel vibrations.

Maintain your tires to enhance your fuel economy Credit: Getty

Drivers may overlook a sticking brake caliper when investigating any drops in their car’s city or highway mpg.

You or a mechanic can tell if your model has a sticking brake caliper by taking the temperature on both sides of your vehicle.

One side that’s hotter than the other can signal a sticking brake caliper.

You can also improve your mileage by making adjustments to your driving habits.

Gradual acceleration and longer gaps between decelerating and accelerating are two cornerstone habits of efficient drivers.

Foster these driving behaviors by paying attention to more of the road, which improves your reaction timing.

When you cruise, remain within the 50-60 mph range to avoid wasting gas speeding.

Opting for rolling down your windows instead of utilizing A/C won’t make much of a difference in your car’s gas usage.

Open up one or more of your car’s windows while driving and the wind will increase drag, which places extra stress on your engine.

Auto dealership or corner garage technicians will help you complete any of these mechanical tips.

Drivers looking to streamline the diagnosis of issues causing reduced fuel economy can head to an auto dealership or a corner garage for a multi-point inspection.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Comments / 8

Ron Thomas
2d ago

you can try to conserve all the gas you want, but it doesn't change the price.

Reply(2)
7
