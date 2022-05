Game Changers , a traveling exhibit exploring the past, present, and future of video games, opens at Imagination Station on Saturday. Game Changers , developed and produced by the Canada Science and Technology Museum, is described as highly interactive. It invites visitors to take the controllers of classic games like Space Invaders , Tetris , and Super Mario Bros . — some of the 120 most influential games that have transformed the gaming scene — while imagining what the future holds.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH ・ 14 MINUTES AGO