Nashville notes: Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood & more

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Garth Brooks has added an opening night at Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton, Canada on June 24 after his show on June 25 sold out in 45 minutes. Tickets for the opening night show go on sale May...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

OK! Magazine

Marital Woes: Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher's Marriage Plagued By Jealousy, Spills Source

Is Carrie Underwood's marriage crumbling? After blowing everyone away at the 2022 Country Music Awards, the vocalist, 39, and her husband Mike Fisher, 41, apparently had a bit of a tumultuous date night exposing deep problems in their relationship. "Everyone was praising and fawning over Carrie at the CMT's and Mike couldn't seem to get a word in edgewise," a source told Life & Style magazine. "He felt like a spare part, and it really got to him." CARRIE UNDERWOOD FILES SOLO TO 75TH ACM AWARDS AS CAREER PUTS MIKE FISHER MARRIAGE IN JEOPARDY"Someone even mistook Mike as a waiter...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood turns heads with latex dress in backstage photos

Country music may be Carrie Underwood's roots but she took a walk on the wild side recently for a star-studded performance with rocker, Axl Rose. The singer and the Guns N' Roses frontman wowed the crowds at Stagecoach for a high energy performance, and Carrie then shared a snapshot from their interaction backstage.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's 'dream came true' following major career moment

Carrie Underwood has achieved many goals in her successful career, but nothing could have prepared her for the weekend. The country singer took to Instagram to reveal that she was still on a high following her performance with Axl Rose at the Stagecoach Festival, branding the moment a dream come true.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Carrie Underwood Drives Fans Crazy With Rhinestone Outfit in Concert Photo

Carrie Underwood pulled out all the stops for a recent stage show, and she wasn't afraid to make a statement – several, in fact. Underwood headlined this year's Stagecoach music festival in California along with artists like Luke Combs. The American Idol alum put on a spectacular show and displayed equally stunning outfits. She first dazzled in a bead-decorated denim jacket and then wore a matching sequined tank top and daisy duke style shorts to show her distinctive style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

WATCH: Garth Brooks Sings ‘Seven Spanish Angels’ Tribute to Ray Charles at Country Music Hall of Fame Ceremony

Ray Charles was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame during a star-studded medallion ceremony on May 1. Ray joined fellow 2022 inductees The Judds, Pete Drake, and Eddie Bayers. The War and Treaty (“You Don’t Know Me”), Bettye LaVette (“I Can’t Stop Loving You”), and Garth Brooks (“Seven Spanish Angels”) honored Ray Charles with musical tributes.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's son steals the show in enlightening new post

Carrie Underwood doesn't often feature her children on social media but she made an exception for a heartwarming reason. The mom-of-two delighted her followers with a photo she couldn't help but share. The image posted by the country music singer showed her young son, Isaiah's homework which was all about...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Watch Keith Urban pay tribute to Naomi Judd with heartfelt cover

Keith Urban took a moment to remember the late Naomi Judd at one of his concerts this week, performing an acoustic cover of one of her signature hits. Urban shared a video of the moment on social media, which took place at his Manchester show on Tuesday, May 3rd. “Naomi Judd sowed so many important seeds in her precious time here,” he captioned the post. “Here’s one of the many… Thank you Naomi. We love you.”
MUSIC
jambroadcasting.com

Naomi Judd’s public memorial service will be televised on CMT

Fans will be able to watch the public memorial service for Naomi Judd live: It’s being aired commercial-free on CMT. The event, called Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration, will be held at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Sunday, May 15 at 6 p.m. ET. Wynonna Judd — Naomi’s daughter and The Judds duet partner — will pay tribute to the late country legend during the ceremony, as will Naomi’s other daughter, actor Ashley Judd.
NASHVILLE, TN
country1037fm.com

Keith Urban Leaves London Stage To Greet Fans Face To Face

Keith Urban just played a sold-out show in London, and the confetti was flying. Keith even jumped off the stage to greet fans face to face. Urban posted several images and a video clip of the show, including a photo of himself reading a sign that one fan was holding where he got off the stage to see up close.
MUSIC

