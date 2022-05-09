ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Mystery man yells ‘Happy Mother’s Day,’ showers Jersey Shore mall shoppers with cash

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZGGWG_0fYF9blw00

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Ground-level shoppers at New Jersey’s Freehold Raceway Mall encountered their very own fairy godfather Sunday, as a mystery man shouted greetings from the second floor and tossed handfuls of cash over the railing.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” the man yelled, showering shoppers below with money he carried in a plastic bag from the popular convenience store Wawa, NJ.com reported.

Watch the windfall unfold below:

The surprise shower happened at about 1:20 p.m. near the Monmouth County mall’s food court, The Daily Voice reported.

Sarah Mostafa told the news outlet that she was waiting in line at a Starbucks on the mall’s first floor when she heard a commotion from above and saw the man tossing money to scrambling shoppers below.

“Some people thought it was confetti, and then they took a closer look, like, ‘Wait, that’s actually money,’” Mostafa told NJ.com.

“Afterward, he just left. It was like a little Santa Claus moment,” she added.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 107.3

Ever Hear Of A Teepee Sleepover? Kids In South Jersey Are Loving Them

It's usually customary to choose a party theme based on whatever the child is interested in at the time. Paw Patrol, Blippi, and even Disney's Encanto are some pretty popular ones I've seen floating around social media lately. What if you're a parent who thinks out of the box? What if you don't want to throw your kid a party based around a movie or popular television show?
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Freehold Township, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Freehold Township, NJ
Daily Voice

Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey Shore#The Mall#Freehold Raceway Mall#Wawa#The Daily Voice#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
The Independent

OLD Horrified Texas parents catch robbers on their Ring camera holding up their teen daughter at gunpoint

A pair of Texas parents tapped into their Ring camera last week while they were away to check in on their daughter, only to be met with a nightmarish scenario when they saw that the teen girl was being held up at gunpoint alongside two other young people.The terrifying video, in which the whimpering daughter can be heard as she and another girl and boy are told by the handgun and rifle wielding home invaders to put their heads face down on the floor, was shared on the homeowner’s Facebook account.The harrowing footage shows two male home invaders carrying...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chip Chick

He Gave His Girlfriend's Sister A Victoria's Secret Gift Card That He Found In The Park For Her Birthday

Yesterday, a guy celebrated his girlfriend's sister's birthday, and he picked out some presents for her for the occasion. Well, he technically only picked out one present for his girlfriend's sister, which was wine from the country he's from. His grandpa actually made the wine, which is pretty neat. As for the second present he gifted his girlfriend's sister? It was a $50 gift card to Victoria's Secret that he literally found in the park one day while he was walking to where he works. I kid you not...
LIFESTYLE
CBS News

Black bear destroys inside of Connecticut man's truck, then is seen on video in front seat of car: "Lock your doors"

A Connecticut man got the surprise of his life after he noticed a light on in his mother-in-law's car Friday night. When Cody Gillotti went to investigate, he discovered the intruder wasn't your average prowler - it was a hungry black bear looking for food. Gillotti posted a short video of the encounter on Facebook, writing: "Lock your doors, a bit of an ordeal tonight."
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
89K+
Followers
100K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy