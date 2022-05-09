ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

MARC Aquatic Center back open to the public

By Fontaine Glenn
 2 days ago

The Meadville Area Recreation Center’s Aquatic Center is back open to the public.

The building reopened after the roof was damaged after heavy snow fall ripped the canvas in several spots back in February.

BAYADA Home Health Care continues Nurses Week celebration

The canvas was replaced for the first time in about 19 years by a heavier material so it can withstand future heavy snowfall.

