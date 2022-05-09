MARC Aquatic Center back open to the public
The Meadville Area Recreation Center’s Aquatic Center is back open to the public.
The building reopened after the roof was damaged after heavy snow fall ripped the canvas in several spots back in February.
The canvas was replaced for the first time in about 19 years by a heavier material so it can withstand future heavy snowfall.
