ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

Caregivers help Ottumwa hospice patient get final wish

By Tasha Turner
ktvo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa hospice patient gets his last wish granted thanks to two of his caregivers. David Steen is in hospice at the Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa. He thought he would never get...

ktvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Ottumwa, IA
Health
Ottumwa, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Health
City
Ottumwa, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations in the past month, including mold-covered food and long-expired potato salad. One central Iowa food truck was cited for 21 violations, including the lack of a license, lack of any running water to clean utensils or wash hands, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Fish
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Iowa

Every direction in Iowa leads to a new body of water to discover, and it is home to some of the country’s largest, longest, deepest, and most picturesque lakes. The Hawkeye State has a long history that traces back to the 1600s and includes many of the man-made and natural sources of water that lie throughout the state. The lakes in Iowa sit between rolling hills and deep valleys, surrounded by lush forests and beautiful woodlands, and bordered by sandy beaches and marshy wetlands.
IOWA STATE
97X

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Iowa

It seems like everything has a list these days, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KISS 106

One of the most desirable cities to move to right now is in Iowa

One website considers this city in Iowa to be one of the most Underappreciated American Cities and a place you should consider moving to!. It's not often that I completely agree with a list on the internet BUT this is one of those times I think the list nailed it, according to thrillist.com the think Des Moines, Iowa is one of their most Underappreciated American Cities You Should Totally Move To. The premise of this list is that everyone is moving to places like Portland, Oregon, or Austin, Texas, and those are great places, but there is more out there. Des Moines is a town I have spent a ton of time in (due to the fact that my little brother played college football at Drake University in Des Moines), and I agree that it is awesome, and I would totally move there.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
ABC News

11 staffers at Missouri hospital are pregnant at the same time

At one Missouri hospital, it’s going to be quite a baby bonanza soon. Ten nurses and one doctor at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, Missouri, are pregnant at the same time. And, in case you were wondering, none of it was planned and nothing’s in the water. "There's a...
LIBERTY, MO
103GBF

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Woman Snags Huge Lotto Prize

One woman in La Porte City has a few extra thousand dollars in her bank account now after playing the Iowa lottery. I never have had the best luck with playing the lottery or using scratch tickets. Everyone else seems to have all of the luck! The past year and a half have been a good one for Cedar Valley residents who play the lottery.
LA PORTE CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa students walk out of class over bullying concerns

AUDUBON, Iowa — Some students in Audubon say they're facing racism and homophobia in school and the district isn't doing enough to stop it. A KCCI viewer sent photos of middle and high school students walking out of class in protest. They say bullying happens far too often without...
AUDUBON, IA
KCRG.com

Morel mushrooms boom in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warm weather has finally helped the morel mushroom season arrive in force in Iowa. The Iowa DNR posted that officers have spotted morels growing now. The mushrooms typically spring up in the spring with the moist soil as the weather warms during the day but is still cool at night.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy