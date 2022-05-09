Carolina Forest holds spring signing day for 9 student-athletes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — She came into the world under circumstances beyond her control, but she’s been writing her own story ever since. Angel Thomas is graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University this week 22 years after she was found as an abandoned baby underneath a stairwell at a Greensboro apartment complex. “I just took ownership […]

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO