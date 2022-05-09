ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Carolina Forest holds spring signing day for 9 student-athletes

By Chris Parks
 2 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Nine student-athletes put the pen to paper at Carolina Forest HS this afternoon as they will make the move to play collegiate sports. Below are their sports, schools, and names along with some photos from the day.

First Name Last Name Sport School
Kennedi McLean Girls Basketball North Greenville University
Jonte Crumpton Wrestling Coker University
Brandon Jacoby Wrestling Presbyterian College
Wesley Fletcher Football Newberry
DJ Leaphart Football Limestone
T’Mars (TJ) McCallum Track NC A & T
DeAshja Franklin Track UCS Upstate
Hailey Lutz Girls Lacrosse Mars Hill University
BreAnn Lutz Girls Lacrosse Mars Hill University
Deashja Franklin will run the 100 meter hurdles at USC-Upstate
Wesley Fletcher and DJ Leaphart will play football (Newberry and Limestone)
TJ McCallum will run track at North Carolina A&T.
Kennedi McLean (middle) will play basketball for North Greenville University.
