Carolina Forest holds spring signing day for 9 student-athletes
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Nine student-athletes put the pen to paper at Carolina Forest HS this afternoon as they will make the move to play collegiate sports. Below are their sports, schools, and names along with some photos from the day.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
|First Name
|Last Name
|Sport
|School
|Kennedi
|McLean
|Girls Basketball
|North Greenville University
|Jonte
|Crumpton
|Wrestling
|Coker University
|Brandon
|Jacoby
|Wrestling
|Presbyterian College
|Wesley
|Fletcher
|Football
|Newberry
|DJ
|Leaphart
|Football
|Limestone
|T’Mars (TJ)
|McCallum
|Track
|NC A & T
|DeAshja
|Franklin
|Track
|UCS Upstate
|Hailey
|Lutz
|Girls Lacrosse
|Mars Hill University
|BreAnn
|Lutz
|Girls Lacrosse
|Mars Hill University
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 0