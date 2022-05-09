GRPM reopening carousel after restoration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After opening for less than a week, Taco Borracho in Grand Rapids hangs a sign on the door reading 'closed today.' The restaurant opened for the Cinco De Mayo holiday, but long wait times for tables, food and drinks caused the owner to reevaluate. Angel...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Tickets are on sale now for the The Annual Heritage Hill Weekend Tour of Homes. During the event, happening May 21-22, attendees can look inside seven homes and two offices located in the Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids. “Seven families have graciously offered to...
It seems like it hasn't been that long ago that City Built Brewing opened their doors on the north side of downtown Grand Rapids. Believe it or not, they are planning their 5th anniversary party and it will be a great day for so many reasons. Bridge Blast 2022. Graphic:...
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Thousands flocked to Holland this weekend for the first full capacity Tulip Time festival in two years. A cold April had organizers worried, but as the temperatures warmed leading into the events start, timing of tulip blooms could not have worked out better to attract a crowd.
MANISTEE, MI – The historic Princess shoreline cruise ship is sailing Lake Michigan for the third season. Owner and Capt. Albert Laaksonen is embarking on his second season operating the 65-foot Princess out of the Manistee Municipal Marina situated along the Manistee Riverwalk. New this year are five holiday cruises.
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
They don't call Michigan the Great Lakes State for nothing. Michigan's shores touch four of the five Great Lakes, and one beach in Michigan has been ranked as one of the best in the world. Let's find out which beach is the best. A picturesque blue sky afternoon along Pictured...
Every once in a while you stumble across some Michigan history that isn't so pretty and actually leaves you with chills. One such story popped up on my timeline I wanted to share with you about a woman named Mary Monko who was tragically decapitated by an elevator in the early 1900's in the, at the time, new Pantlind Hotel in Grand Rapids, now known as the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. A newspaper clipping from the Clare Sentinel depicts the events which led to the tragic event.
A local park is being recognized by the state for preserving a historic landmark. Orchard Beach State Park was recognized by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) for their preservation of the old Shelter Building. Officials moved the near century old limestone building away from the receding Lake Michigan bluff.
It's Tulip Time in West Michigan, and everyone is heading to Holland to take in the beautiful view of thousands of flowers lining the streets, along with great food and festivities for the entire family to enjoy. However, it's not just those of us who live in Michigan who love...
Check out just 16 famous or notable people from Grand Rapids, Michigan. As I continue along with my lists of famous people from the great state of Michigan, we arrive in Grand Rapids. As with all of the other Michigan cities I have explored, Grand Rapids did not disappoint when it comes to the talent that was born there.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Taco Borracho, a new restaurant on Michigan Street NE serving tacos, margaritas and more, has opened in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The restaurant, located in a renovated building that formerly housed a car wash, was created by Angel Gonzalez, a builder and developer whose work has primarily focused on the Belknap Lookout neighborhood.
Curling has become a popular sport, and it is “sweeping” its way throughout Traverse City. But plans for growth had been put on ice, because The Traverse City Curling Club didn’t have enough space for everyone who wanted to play. Now, the club has set their target...
Groton is best known as being home to the United States East Coast Submarine Base. But what many don't know, is that the town is also rich in its outdoor resources. In this week's Road Trip Close to Hone, News 12 photojournalist Lori Golias teams up with naturalist Mark Fowler to explore this Southeastern Connecticut shore-town.
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Registration is underway for the Ann Arbor YMCA’s free annual Safety Around Water classes in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. Instruction focuses on teaching stroke development, as well as beach, pool, waterpark and boating safety tips. Classes in Ann Arbor, for children age 3-12, take place...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Another sign of spring and the warmer weather — tick season. Tick season generally begins in early spring and lasts through the fall. It’s a known issue for Michiganders, but the extent of its impacts in the future likely will worsen. “Tick season...
MUSKEGON, Mich. — For the 16th year, Taste of Muskegon is returning to Muskegon to show visitors everything the city has to offer. Event organizers announced the participating vendors Tuesday morning. Over 30 local restaurants and food trucks will come to Hackley Park this June, highlighting both fan favorites...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse City Parks and Recreation Department has started the process of replacing the sand and putting in new posts at the volleyball courts on Grandview Parkway. It officially kicked off Monday and is expected to continue into next week. In the meantime, the volleyball...
