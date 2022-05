Redbank Village in South Portland was built as affordable housing. Not anymore. According to WGME13, the 500 apartments that make up Redbank Village in South Portland were built for working families. WGME13 interviewed Keith Ray, who lives at Redbank. They just found out that rents are going up $400 a month. Making it even harder for tenants, they have only five days to sign the lease with the new owner.

SOUTH PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO