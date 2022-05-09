ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Triangle area students prepare for NYC Carnegie Hall performance

By WRAL
WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gothamist.com

Early Addition: Riis Beach, a queer haven in the Rockaways, is threatened by plans to install a new parking lot

Good Monday morning in New York City, where it's Art Week. Here's what else is happening:. The New York Post obtained records showing that NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban, the second-highest-ranking member of the police department, was involved in a cheating scandal on his sergeant's exam, along with other past misconduct issues, including frequent use of a department vehicle for personal exploits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Top Two New York Cities Everyone is Moving Out of

It comes as no surprise that people are moving out of New York state at alarming rates. But where they're moving from may surprise you. Pods compiled a list of moving trends over the past year and New York seems like a no-brainer when it comes to the loss of residents. But it's not New York City people are fleeing from.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Pulitzer Prizes for 2021 journalism, arts to be announced

The Pulitzer Prizes are set Monday to honor the best journalism from a tumultuous year that saw an insurrection, the frantic end of the United States' longest war and fallout from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and catastrophic climate change.The winners in 15 journalism categories and seven arts categories will be announced at 3 p.m. at Columbia University, which administers the awards. This year's Pulitzers, which will be livestreamed, recognize work done in 2021.The Pulitzers are considered the most prestigious honor in American journalism. Winners of each category get a prize of $15,000, except for the public service award, which comes with a gold medal. The prizes were established in the will of newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer and first awarded in 1917.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triangle#Highschool#Nyc Carnegie Hall#Lufkin Road Middle School
CBS New York

Grammy winner bringing disco roller rink to Central Park

NEW YORK -- This summer, New Yorkers can roll their way into a new '70s-themed musical and theatrical journey at the iconic Wollman Rink in Central Park.The skating experience starts in June and will be curated by a Grammy-winning disco king.Known for being celebratory and inclusive, disco music is once again being used to bring New Yorkers together."Now we are going to get our groove back. Stella is not only going to get her groove, New York is going to get their groove back and enjoy the beauty of being in the city," Mayor Eric Adams said.Who better to get...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Valuart presents HADEM, an immersive creativity-fuelled metaverse home to art, design and entertainment within the Multiverse

LUGANO, Switzerland, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A limitless space within the Multiverse, HADEM allows visitors to become one with their surroundings and reunite themselves with an intrinsic feeling they were unaware could even exist. HADEM is the fulfillment of the vision at the basis of all Valuart projects. Which aim to go beyond the concept of space in order to give even more strength to the immersive potential to which technology has accustomed us.
VISUAL ART
Vogue Magazine

The Well by Nigel Shafran: when commercial photography meets critical reflection

Loose Joints presents a landmark publication featuring the work of Nigel Shafran, the influential British photographer known for his meditative, domestic, and humanistic approach to photography. Entitled The Well, the brand-new book recounts Shafran’s engagement with the world of commercial photography, a space where he found unexpected creativity, controversial critical insight, and ironic commentary. His relationship with the world of commercial photography began in the mid-1980s when he was a teenager; it continued through the years of the iconic i-D and The Face, and evolved into a recent revival of his idiosyncratic approach to fashion shoots in the pages of Vogue and others magazines.
PHOTOGRAPHY
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a Totally Modernist Apartment in New York’s “Jenga Tower”

In 2018, an Instagram follower reached out to Parisian designer Emma Donnersberg with a minor request. Could Donnersberg help the former makeup artist source a dining room table for her young family’s Tribeca apartment?. The piece’s size was the first indicator this was no ordinary project. “It had to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
operawire.com

Boosey & Hawkes Signs Composer Gabriela Ortiz

Boosey & Hawkes has signed a contract with Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz. Renowned internationally, Ortiz is the winner of Mexico’s National Award for Arts and Literature and a Guggenheim Fellowship. The composer have been championed by none other than Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, who has led premieres of Ortiz’s works with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
MUSIC
Architectural Digest

8 Met Gala Looks as Gilded Age Buildings

Perhaps more than any other red-carpet event, one of the most amusing parts of tuning into the Met Gala is seeing which celebrities understood the assignment and dressed according to the theme and which ones appeared to have never bothered to open their invitation. This year, to celebrate the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibition, the annual fundraiser extravaganza proposed a “Gilded Glamour and White Tie” affair. Occurring on the heels of HBO’s The Gilded Age, the suggested attire would seem to imply an opulent turn-of-the-century sartorial sensibility.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy