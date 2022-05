Alabama prison officer Vicky White died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds horus after she and escaped inmate Casey White were captured by law enforcement officials in Indiana.The nationawide manhunt came to a dramatic end when Casey White surrendered and Vicky White was taken to hospital, where she later died, as they were finally tracked down and apprehended after 11 days on the run.“We got a dangerous man off the street today,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told AL.com following the 9 May capture. “He is never going to see the light of day again.”Their escape from the Lauderdale county detention centre...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO