NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees’ Nestor Cortes has not allowed a hit through seven innings against the Texas Rangers on Monday in a game tied 0-0. A 27-year-old left-hander making his 22nd big league start and sixth this season, Cortes allowed four runners, all on walks: Jonah Heim in the second, No. 9 hitter Eli White walked in the sixth and Corey Seager and Nick Solak in the seventh.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO