Syndax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it will pay $11.6 billion to buy Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, making a big bet on its ability to boost sales of the top-selling pill in a new class of migraine drugs. The boards of both companies have approved the deal, they said....
Pfizer will pay $11.6 billion to buy migraine pill maker Biohaven Pharmaceutical. It is the biggest deal the drugmaker has made since 2016 in order to beef up its portfolio ahead of patent losses for some cancer drugs. Flush with about $32 billion in cash after its success with Covid-19...
On May 9, 2022 Lipocine LPCN filed its Form 10-Q and posted its earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. Highlights for the first quarter 2022 and to-date include:. ➢ TLANDO US commercialization licensing agreement with Antares Pharma - October 2021. ➢ FDA grants Fast Track Designation to...
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Comments / 0