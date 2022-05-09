Suspect in stolen white pickup truck went through two counties during car chase, CMPD says

A suspect in a stolen truck managed to get away after taking Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers on a chase through two counties Monday morning.

Officers received a hit on a license plate reader for a stolen vehicle and began to watch a white pickup truck, CMPD spokesman Mike Allinger said. During the ensuing chase, the vehicle crossed into Union County.

During the chase, the truck was seen driving backwards on Interstate 85 for at least 100 feet until it got off at Lawyers Road, WSOC-TV reported. The truck crossed several lanes of traffic, almost hitting multiple cars, according to the news station.

In this image from WSOC’s helicopter, a white pickup makes its way on a ramp in the wrong direction along Interstate 485 in southern Mecklenburg County on Monday, May 5, 2022. WSOC

The chase ended with the driver jumping out of the vehicle and running off Providence Road, Allinger said.

Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies weren’t a part of the chase because the suspect was only in the area for a brief moment, spokesman James Maye told The Charlotte Observer.

CMPD did not make any arrests and weren’t able to identify the suspect, Allinger said.