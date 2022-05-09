ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Suspect in stolen white pickup truck went through two counties during car chase, CMPD says

By Jonathan Limehouse
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago

A suspect in a stolen truck managed to get away after taking Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers on a chase through two counties Monday morning.

Officers received a hit on a license plate reader for a stolen vehicle and began to watch a white pickup truck, CMPD spokesman Mike Allinger said. During the ensuing chase, the vehicle crossed into Union County.

During the chase, the truck was seen driving backwards on Interstate 85 for at least 100 feet until it got off at Lawyers Road, WSOC-TV reported. The truck crossed several lanes of traffic, almost hitting multiple cars, according to the news station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tz7OR_0fYF7wZ100
In this image from WSOC’s helicopter, a white pickup makes its way on a ramp in the wrong direction along Interstate 485 in southern Mecklenburg County on Monday, May 5, 2022. WSOC

The chase ended with the driver jumping out of the vehicle and running off Providence Road, Allinger said.

Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies weren’t a part of the chase because the suspect was only in the area for a brief moment, spokesman James Maye told The Charlotte Observer.

CMPD did not make any arrests and weren’t able to identify the suspect, Allinger said.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Salisbury suspects flee traffic stop, crash into pole in Charlotte, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several people suspected of breaking into vehicles in Salisbury Thursday morning sped away from a traffic stop before eventually crashing into a pole in Charlotte, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police said officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that was carrying suspects who were reportedly observed breaking […]
SALISBURY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Cars
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Wsoc Tv#The Charlotte Observer
WBTV

Sheriff: Woman escapes after being kidnapped by ex-boyfriend

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man with an extensive criminal record is now jailed again, charged in a domestic violence incident. According to the report, Derryck Laine Kesler, 35, was charged with felony second degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious injury, and assault on a female. Deputies say he went to the home of an ex-girlfriend and dragged her out to his car. The victim sustained facial and bodily surface injuries as she attempted to fight back.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Deputies arrest woman caught breaking into home in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Saturday while she was breaking into a home in Marion. Deputies said 35-year-old Amber Michelle Reel of Marion was charged with two counts of felonious breaking or entering and two counts of larceny after breaking or entering. The sheriff’s office said they […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
FireEngineering.com

NC Firefighter Recovering After Being Shot by Police Officer

May 9—LENOIR — “Please remember FF EMT Brian Fagen in your thoughts and prayers,” states the North Catawba Fire and Rescue sign. Fagen’s story has caught local attention because Fagen, who is 19 years old, serves as a firefighter for North Catawba Fire Department and was accidentally shot by a friend, Taylor Welborn, 26, who is a police officer with the town of Hudson. Welborn returned to active duty with Hudson Police Department on Wednesday, May 4.
LENOIR, NC
WRAL News

On cam: Graphic video shows road rage shootout between two men in North Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence gathered at a construction site in North Raleigh on Wednesday after a man was shot in a road rage incident. Video sent from a witness who appears to be sitting in a nearby truck shows two men, who appear to be exchanging gunfire. One is inside a vehicle, the other is outside the vehicle, running towards it. Multiple shots can be heard in the video.
RALEIGH, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
410
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy