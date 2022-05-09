Assist Stat Shows Why Kevin De Bruyne Is The Most Consistent Creator In EPL History

In terms of assists per minute, De Bruyne is the most consistently prolific creator in Premier League history.

Kevin De Bruyne has some way to go in his quest to top the Premier League's all-time assists table, but is he already the most creative player in the competition's history?

Ryan Giggs ended his Manchester United career with 162 EPL assists and no player has yet come within 50 of that total.

But Giggs is one of only three players to make more than 600 Premier League appearances.

De Bruyne is currently ninth on the EPL's list of top assisters, having set up 85 goals in his first 207 games.

It is practically impossible for De Bruyne to ever match Giggs in terms of EPL appearances, but if he did while continuing to assist at his current rate he would break the United icon's record by 97.

De Bruyne averages an assist every 186 minutes.

His most recent assist came in Sunday's 5-0 win over Newcastle when he set up Rodri for City's third goal.

Most Assists In Premier League History

