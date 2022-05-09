ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Charles likely to be ‘honoured’ to read Queen’s Speech at parliament opening

By Tony Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kqEyc_0fYF7hZM00

The Prince of Wales is likely to regard being given the role of reading the Queen’s Speech at the State Opening of Parliament as an “honour”, a royal expert has said.

Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, also said the Queen’s decision not to attend the major national event had a “huge inevitability” about it given her age of 96.

And he described the task now before Charles as “another part of his training”, albeit a duty he probably did no want to fulfil given the circumstances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VdFY0_0fYF7hZM00

Mr Little said: “To my mind it was all down to logistics, it’s not an easy building to get into or around when you have mobility issues and I could always foresee it as being a problem.

“I really didn’t expect that she would be attendance, but you obviously hope that she would and that isn’t going to be possible.

“And that’s the future as I see it really, that we won’t see her but occasionally we might.”

In announcing that the role the heir to the throne would undertake, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow.”

The Duke of Cambridge , also a future monarch, will attend the State Opening, the first time William has done so – with the royal function of opening a new parliament delegated to both Charles and William by the Queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZyDE_0fYF7hZM00

Mr Little said about Charles: “I suppose you could say, it’s another part of his training, one of the many tasks that he’d prefer not  to be fulfilling right now. But given his mother’s great age there’s a huge inevitability about all this.

“Clearly he would regard it as an honour to be doing it on her behalf.”

In a few weeks, the nation will gather to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee during an extended four-day Bank Holiday weekend which will see a service of thanksgiving held, Trooping the Colour and a Jubilee pageant staged.

Mr Little said: “I’d like to think we will see the Queen on the Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving service and the birthday parade but again it’s very much all about logistics.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Duchess Of Cambridge Allegedly Appeared Upset, Moody During 3 Important Events Involving Prince William, Pippa Middleton, Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton is the epitome of class and grace. Throughout the years that she has been seen in public, it has been very rare for royal fans to see her without a smile on her face. The Duchess of Cambridge rarely shows negative emotions, but a body language expert revisited three key instances wherein Middleton seemed upset or moody.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Buckingham Palace#Prince Of Wales#British Royal Family#Uk#Majesty Magazine
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Weather reports should be used to analyse when civil servants work from home, Rees-Mogg suggests

Civil servants should beware - and perhaps embrace rainy Mondays - after a cabinet minister suggested the government would be checking if work from home rates spiral during good weather. Jacob Rees-Mogg also hinted that officials would consult lists of sporting fixtures. It comes as the government steps up its campaign to convince tens of thousands of civil servants to spend more time in the office. On Friday Boris Johnson said that he did not believe the current working from home system was working. He said that in his experience it involved "getting up,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Northern Ireland: Conservative backbenchers express doubts over Troubles amnesty plan

Conservative MPs have expressed concerns over plans to offer Northern Irish terrorists an effective amnesty from prosecution as long as they detail their crimes. The proposals, designed to deal with Troubles-era atrocities, were unveiled in this week’s Queen’s Speech. Ministers have long pledged to find a way to protect army veterans who served in Northern Ireland from facing court over allegations which can be more than four decades old. However, previous plans came under fire following warnings they would legally have to apply to former terrorists as well. In a bid to sidestep that problem ministers announced...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

This week in politics: Starmer makes pledge and attentions return to Northern Ireland

This week's politics headlines have focused around the continuing lockdown breaches of the political class, with the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer reiterating that his #beergate controversy was within the guidelines but if he is to be fined by police he will step down as leader. Boris Johnson continues to pledge that he will stay as prime minister. Away from Westminster, Sinn Féin's historic win in the Northern Irish assembly elections has meant attention returns to the province and renewed arguments over the Northern Ireland protocol.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Fifty migrants told they will be sent to Rwanda, Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson has revealed that the first 50 migrants have been told they will be sent to Rwanda within two weeks. The policy has been widely criticised by human rights charities and even faced backlash from Tory backbenchers, former prime minister Theresa May and the Archbishop of Canterbury. The government said it is braced for a flurry of legal claims as it prepares to send migrants to the east African nation within a fortnight. In the interview with the Daily Mail, Mr Johnson said the migrants have already been served “notices of intent,” marking the start of the process.“There’s going...
WORLD
The Independent

Labour can win the next election if it focuses on cost of living not culture war, survey suggests

Labour can win the next election if it sticks to the cost of living and avoids being distracted by culture-war issues, according to a large-sample poll by Opinium Research for Progressive Britain, the pro-Starmer activists’ network.The survey finds that one in 10 people who voted Conservative at the last election have now switched to Labour, but “the main driver behind this has been voter disappointment with the Conservatives rather than renewed enthusiasm for the Labour Party”, according to Chris Curtis, head of political polling at Opinium.Voters are keen on Labour’s plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, but...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

647K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy