Los Angeles, CA

LA City Hall turning turquoise for Lung Cancer Awareness

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Los Angeles City Hall is turning turquoise for Lung Cancer Awareness week.

The goal is to highlight the risks of lung cancer and to promote life-saving screenings.

Other L.A. landmarks participating include:

-- US Bank Tower (May 8)

-- Glendale City Hall (May 8-14)

-- TrueCar Building, 3415 S. Sepulveda Blvd. (May 8-14)

-- UCLA Powell Building & Royce Hall (May 8-14)

-- Union Station, (May 10-12)

According to the American Lung Association, lung cancer is the leading cancer killer of both men and women in the United States.

CBS LA

Fire erupts at Hollywood residence

Firefighters responded to a large fire that broke out in the carport of a Hollywood residence Friday evening. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but LAFD crews were dispatched to the scene on N. El Centro Avenue just before 8 p.m. With Sky9 overhead, the flames could be seen reaching out to a power line near the home, causing sparks to erupt repeatedly. Crews were able to quickly contain the flames before they were able to spread to any of the neighboring homes. 
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS LA

SoCal Edison reports 'circuit activity' near Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel

Southern California Edison reported Wednesday that there was circuit activity to its equipment near the time and place that the devastating Coastal Fire broke out, which ripped through the Laguna Niguel community and destroyed at least 20 homes. In a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission, SCE wrote that "our information reflects circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time of the fire. Our investigation is ongoing." The Coastal Fire broke out before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the South Orange County Wastewater Authority's Coastal Treatment Plant, which handles sewage for the Laguna Beach area. It quickly...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
CBS LA

Two maintenance workers found dead in Downtown Los Angeles after being exposed to fentanyl

HAZMAT crews were amongst the large showing of law enforcement officials in Downtown Los Angeles Thursday afternoon after a pair of maintenance workers were found dead inside of a high rise apartment building after reportedly being exposed to fentanyl. Authorities have identified the victims as Los Angeles resident John Black, 52-years-old, and 31-year-old Pasadena resident Luis Garcia. After neither of the men returned home from work Wednesday evening, their families contacted the building's manager to report that they were missing. It was then that the two were found unresponsive inside of a unit they were performing maintenance on.Investigators disclosed that they also discovered...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pair of brush fires break out in Granada Hills, Porter Ranch

Firefighters were dispatched to two separate brush fires that erupted in Granda Hills and Porter Ranch Friday evening. After investigation, it was determined that the fires were connected after witnesses described multiple suspects lighting fireworks out of a van in the area.Both blazes were reported just before 9 p.m., one adjacent to the eastbound 118 Freeway on W. San Fernando Mission Boulevard in Porter Ranch, and the other just down the road near Hayvenhurst Avenue and the eastbound 118 Freeway in Granada Hills. In Porter Ranch, LAFD crews were able to contain the blaze to the one-quarter acre of brush burning...
GRANADA HILLS, CA
