LA City Hall turning turquoise for Lung Cancer Awareness
Los Angeles City Hall is turning turquoise for Lung Cancer Awareness week.
The goal is to highlight the risks of lung cancer and to promote life-saving screenings.
Other L.A. landmarks participating include:
-- US Bank Tower (May 8)
-- Glendale City Hall (May 8-14)
-- TrueCar Building, 3415 S. Sepulveda Blvd. (May 8-14)
-- UCLA Powell Building & Royce Hall (May 8-14)
-- Union Station, (May 10-12)
According to the American Lung Association, lung cancer is the leading cancer killer of both men and women in the United States.
