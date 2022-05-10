ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Hoping to win back voters, UK's Johnson pledges economic growth

By Elizabeth Piper, Andrew Macaskill
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pzudc_0fYF7TA400
Britain's Prime Minister Borris Johnson proceeds through the Members' Lobby for the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Tuesday to revive Britain's economic growth to help those struggling with a cost-of-living crisis and to tackle regional inequalities after setting out his government's agenda for the coming months.

Punished by voters in last week's local elections over COVID lockdown-related scandals and soaring inflation, Johnson said his ruling Conservative Party would "deliver on the promises we made" in the 2019 election.

The plans, contained in the Queen's Speech, were read out at the ceremonial State Opening of Parliament for the first time in 59 years not by Queen Elizabeth but by her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, due to the monarch's mobility problems.

But there was little to comfort the millions of Britons struggling with higher fuel and food costs, with the government reiterating that it would "repair the public finances" rather than channel additional money to cushion the blow. read more

Johnson told parliament his government would do all it could to help those struggling with rising prices, but "however great our compassion and ingenuity, we cannot simply spend our way out of this problem, we need to grow out of this problem".

"We will get through the after-shocks of COVID ... by urgently pressing on with our mission to create the high-wage, high-skilled jobs that will drive economic growth across the United Kingdom," he said.

Earlier, in a ceremony full of pomp and pageantry, Charles - who wore the uniform of an admiral of the fleet - read the speech in front of robed lords and lawmakers, who had walked from the House of Commons to the upper chamber, the House of Lords, led by Johnson and opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Charles was drafted in after Buckingham Palace said on Monday that the 96-year-old queen was experiencing "episodic mobility problems" and had reluctantly decided she could not attend. read more

'OUT OF TOUCH'

The Queen's Speech set out 38 bills, including measures to revitalise Britain's high streets, crack down on illicit finance and make the City, London's financial district, more attractive to global investors after the country left the European Union.

Conservative lawmakers welcomed the proposed laws. David Jones, a former minister, told Reuters it showed "an ambitious government agenda, seizing the opportunities of Brexit".

But Starmer said the government's response to the cost-of-living crisis was "pathetic".

"We have a government whose time has passed, a cabinet out of ideas and out of energy, led by a prime minister entirely out of touch," the Labour leader told parliament.

Johnson's government is keen to turn the page on scandals after months of reports of COVID-19 lockdown-busting gatherings at the prime minister's Downing Street office and residence.

After Johnson and his finance minister, Rishi Sunak, were both handed fines for one such gathering, Starmer stepped up the pressure by pledging to resign if police found he had also broken lockdown rules. Downing Street is still awaiting the results of a police investigation into other gatherings. read more

The Queen's Speech provided no clues on how the government might help people struggling to pay their bills, though Johnson later told parliament there would be more to say on the matter "in the days to come".

The Bank of England said last week Britain risks a double-whammy of a recession and inflation above 10%.

Johnson's spokesman said the government had already put in 22 billion pounds to address immediate pressures and that focusing on boosting economic growth offered a more sustainable solution. "It's an important point for the public to understand that our capacity to inject money is finite," he said.

Johnson was punished in last week's local elections, when voters in Conservative-dominated southern England abandoned his party over the lockdown scandals and the cost of living.

This prompted some lawmakers to urge a return to a more traditional Conservative agenda of tax cuts and preventing housing from encroaching on rural areas.

With his critics falling short of the numbers needed within the Conservative Party to try to oust him, Johnson hopes that by refocusing on an agenda he believes won him a large majority in the 2019 election he can reboot his premiership.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Andrew MacAskill, additional reporting by Alistair Smout, Kylie MacLellan, William James, Kate Holton, Paul Sandle, Muvija M and Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK PM Johnson to travel to UAE to pay respects

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to pay respects following the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, his office said on Saturday. Johnson, who said he was deeply saddened to learn of the death, will also...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Boris Johnson
Reuters

Ukraine wages counteroffensive against Russian forces in east

KYIV/BEZRUKY, Ukraine, May 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have launched a counteroffensive near the Russian-held town of Izium in eastern Ukraine, a regional governor said on Saturday, in what could prove a serious setback for Moscow's plans to capture the entire Donbas region. Russian forces have focused much of their...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#British Royal Family#Covid#Conservative Party#Britons
Reuters

Ukraine keeps up counterattack to north of Kharkiv, Britain says

May 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces are keeping up a counterattack to the north of the second largest city of Kharkiv and recapturing several towns and villages toward the Russian border, Britain said on Thursday. Russia has reportedly withdrawn units from the area and the forces are likely to redeploy...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
Reuters

Putin says large Russian grain harvest to support higher exports

(Reuters) - Russia, one of the world’s largest wheat exporters, will increase wheat exports this year due to a potentially record harvest, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. Russia competes with the European Union and Ukraine for supplies of wheat to the Middle East and Africa. It continues to...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Ukraine's Zelenskiy lauds Finnish readiness to apply to join NATO

KYIV, May 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lauded Finland's readiness to apply to join the NATO military alliance in a phone call with Finland's president on Thursday, Zelenskiy said. "We also discussed Ukraine's European integration. And - defense interaction," he wrote on Twitter. Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing...
POLITICS
Reuters

At NATO meet, Turkey criticises Swedish and Finnish support for PKK

BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign minister criticised on Saturday the "unacceptable and outrageous" support that prospective new NATO members Sweden and Finland give to the PKK Kurdish militant group, potentially complicating the alliance's enlargement. "The problem is that these two countries are openly supporting and engaging with PKK...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

434K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy