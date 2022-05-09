ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

‘Al E. Gator’ shuts down Louisiana highway, sunbathes until arrested, police say

By Dionne Johnson
KHON2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDESOTO PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 10-13-foot long alligator shut down I-49 in Desoto Parish, Louisiana, on Friday. According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Al E. Gator,” age 39, caused the closure when he crawled onto southbound I-49 near the Natchitoches...

