Oxford, MS

Tenant: Thousands of bees found in Mississippi apartment

By The Associated Press
WTOK-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOXFORD, Miss. (AP) - A woman says she has left a Mississippi apartment where thousands of bees were found living in the walls and ceiling. Alexa Lee told The Oxford Eagle that she moved to Oxford from Georgia in February to be near her mother. Weeks after moving in, Lee noticed...

WJTV 12

Most popular boy names in the 70s in Mississippi

Names can tell the story of a generation. To learn more about the culture of the 1970s, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 70s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. So why were so many parents […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Job Corps launches recruitment drive in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program has launched a recruitment drive in Mississippi, offering immediate openings and free career training for low-income students ages 16–24 in the nation’s leading industries. There are three Job Corps campuses in Mississippi: Finch-Henry (in Batesville), Gulfport and Mississippi (in Crystal Springs). They offer career skills training in high-growth industry […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
99.9 KTDY

Evil Looking Caterpillar Showing Up On Citrus Plants

A very evil looking caterpillar may be in your garden, but no worries, it's not dangerous. The LSU AgCenter shared a photo of this caterpillar, which will ultimately become the Giant Swallowtail butterfly, and it looks like it could do you harm. Surprisingly, this type of caterpillar is harmless and...
ANIMALS
The Independent

3 dead in Mississippi hotel shooting; police in standoff

A shooting Wednesday at a hotel on Mississippi's Gulf Coast left three people dead and police in a standoff with the suspect at a business a few miles away, authorities said.Gulfport police said the suspect was barricaded inside a business and officers had shut down access to the area. Officers were negotiating to get the suspect to surrender and no shots had been fired in the standoff, Officer Hannah Hendry said.Biloxi Police Department Capt. Milton Houseman confirmed that three people were killed but had no details on their identity.Police said the shooting happened about 9 a.m. at the Biloxi Broadway Inn, news outlets reported. The gunman fled and then apparently assaulted another victim in Gulfport — about 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Biloxi— before police caught up with him, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS

