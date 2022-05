HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Parents across the country are on the hunt for baby formula. A nationwide recall pulled Similac Alimentum and EleCare off shelves. “He was using (Enfamil) Gentlease and with that he was really constipated a lot,” Ashley Anderson told CBS4. Many moms know exactly the formula their child prefers. Get the wrong formula and it could mean a sick baby or a lot of spit-up. “Even though I know they’re restocking but it goes out so fast that the shelf just doesn’t stay full so. It’s really hard.” Anderson was shopping for her 6-week-old son when CBS4 met her outside Buy Buy...

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO