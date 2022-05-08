Kings Updated Outlook: Mike Brown Hired as HC

Six weeks remain before the NBA draft on June 23. The last date for those who declared but didn’t hire an agent to remove their name is June 13. Why does it matter? Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams in such a spot. The sophomore declared for the draft at the conclusion of the Hogs’ Elite Eight run in the NCAA Tournament. He didn’t hire an agent, though, retaining his eligibility should he choose to return by the deadline. Williams’ likely draft position makes it a tough choice. On the latest mock draft by Brian Kalbrosky at FTW for USA TODAY, Williams is projected to land 43rd overall to the Los Angeles Clippers. For reference, that’s mid-second round. It’s five picks behind where former Arkansas center Daniel Gafford was taken by the Chicago Bulls in 2019. Williams and guard JD Notae both declared for the draft with an initial opportunity to return to Fayetteville. Notae hired an agent, declining his super senior season. He was invited to the G League Elite Camp later this month. Notae is not projected by Kalbrosky to be selected.

