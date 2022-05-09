ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

In government reset, UK's Johnson looks to Queen's speech to win back voters

By Elizabeth Piper
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hoping to reset his government on Tuesday by setting out plans aimed at winning back traditional supporters in southern England who abandoned his governing Conservatives at local elections.

Queen Elizabeth on Monday pulled out of the ceremony that marks a new parliament, and instead her son Charles is due to read out the laws which the government wants the House of Commons to approve and will pinpoint Johnson’s priorities for the coming session in 2022-2023.

Johnson’s government has already set out a few areas it wants to focus on, returning to his so-called “levelling up” agenda to tackle regional inequality that he believes scored highly with voters in a 2019 election which handed him a large majority.

Ministers will set out 38 bills, including measures to reform Britain’s education system, to revitalise its high streets, to clamp down on “guerrilla protests” and to make the City more attractive to global investors post-Brexit.

“This Queen’s Speech will get our country back on track, and I will strive - and this government will strive - night and day to deliver it,” Johnson said in a statement.

“Because in spite of everything we have been through, we are going to ensure that over the two years we have left in this parliament, we spend every second uniting and levelling up this country, exactly as we said we would.”

Buckingham Palace on Monday said that Queen Elizabeth was experiencing “episodic mobility problems” and had reluctantly decided she could not attend.

Instead, her heir, Prince Charles, will read the Queen’s Speech, with his son Prince William also in attendance.

SHIFTING FOCUS

Johnson and his government are keen to return the focus on what they call the “real issues” and turn the page on scandals after months of reports of COVID-19 lockdown-busting gatherings at the prime minister’s Downing Street office and residence.

After Johnson and his finance minister, Rishi Sunak, were both handed fines for one such gathering, Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, upped the pressure when he pledged to resign if police found he had broken the rules.

Neither Johnson or Sunak have stepped down, and Downing Street is still awaiting the results of a police investigation into other gatherings.

Last week’s local elections, which saw voters punish the Conservatives over their “partygate” and a cost-of-living crisis, has prompted some to urge Johnson to turn his focus on issues that worry traditional voters in southern England.

But with his critics falling short of the numbers needed to try to oust the prime minister, Johnson is hoping he can get his government back on track before the next election, keenly aware that he must try to tackle a growing cost-of-living crisis.

The Bank of England said last week Britain risks a double-whammy of a recession and inflation above 10%.

“We will get the country through the aftershocks of COVID, just as we got through COVID, with every ounce of ingenuity and compassion and hard work,” he will say, according to excerpts of his speech sent from his office.

“By urgently pressing on with our mission to create the high wage, high skilled jobs that will drive economic growth across our whole United Kingdom. That is the long-term, sustainable solution to ease the burden on families and businesses.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, additional reporting by Alistair Smout Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#British Royal Family#Conservatives#The House Of Commons#Post Brexit
Reuters

Finland's President tells Putin to look in the mirror

HELSINKI, May 11 (Reuters) - Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin should look in the mirror if Finland decides to join NATO to increase its own security. The Finnish leader was expected on Friday to confirm that Helsinki will apply for membership of the U.S.-led...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Queen’s Speech: No new help with cost of living in Boris Johnson’s plan to get Britain ‘back on track’ after Covid

A package of measures unveiled by Boris Johnson today with a promise to get Britain “back on track” after the Covid pandemic contained no new support for households struggling with the cost of living.Announcing his legislative programme for the year ahead, the prime minister acknowledged that families are “anxious about the future” and promised to monitor the situation over the coming months and help “where we can”.But he poured cold water on any further imminent steps to ease the burden of skyrocketing inflation - predicted to top 10 per cent before the end of 2022 – warning that any such...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Blackford: Scottish voters have sent very clear message to Boris Johnson

Scottish voters have “sent a message” to Boris Johnson and his Conservatives, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has said.The Tories have suffered at the polls in the local elections, with vote share in a number of wards across Scotland dropping by more than 10%.One Scottish Tory frontbencher described the early results as “disappointing”, claiming part of the reason was the partygate saga.I think people in Scotland have made it very clear that they want no more of this from Boris Johnson and his ConservativesIan BlackfordSpeaking to the BBC, Mr Blackford said: “The important story from Scotland is the fact that...
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Reuters

430K+
Followers
326K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy