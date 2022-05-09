ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reed City, MI

The Cardinals are coming! The Cardinals are coming!

By John Raffel
 2 days ago
Reed City softball coach Roger Steig (center) talks to his team after a game last week. (Pioneer photo/John Raffel)

REED CITY – It should be a unique day for baseball and softball in Reed City.

The Cardinals are coming, the Cardinals are coming.

This should add to the fans’ pleasure considering the summerlike weather conditions.

Both Central State Activities Association Gold division doubleheaders start at 4 p.m.

While Big Rapids’ softball team keeps humming along at 13-1, Reed City has shown vast improvement from a squad which struggled for wins a year ago. Reed City is 12-8. A year ago, the Coyotes were 0-20.

The Coyotes were runner-up in the Cadillac Tournament Saturday.

“We played six games last week,” Reed City coach Roger Steig said. “Isabell Guy pitched all six games and the last three games she gave up no earned runs. In the Cadillac Tournament, she did not give up an earned run in 12 innings. In Tuesday's conference games, Rylie Shafer and Hayden Cutler had the hot bats. Rylie had five hits and Hayden four hits.

“In Thursday's second game with Kalkaska, Kyleigh Weck had a walkoff double to win the game. In Saturday's first round win over Tawas Kenzie Shoemaker led the way with three hits and scored the winning run. Hannah Stellini had the walk off hit that scored Kenzie from second base.”

Stat Leaders

Kaylin Goodman continues to lead the team in hitting with a .379 batting average closely followed by Rylie Shafer at .375. Rylie Shafer leads the team in runs scored at 24. Hannah Stellini leads in RBIs at 19. Isabell Guy has recorded 76 strikeouts this year.

“This week will be our biggest week so far this season,” Reed City coach Roger Steig said. “We have put ourselves in a position to control our own destiny in the conference race; all we have to do is win to win it.”

Reed City is at Central Montcalm on Friday.

Evart Wildcats

Coach Amanda Brown’s Wildcats are also having a huge season.

“Kate Gostlin has been doing a great job in the batter's box (.588) and behind the plate,” Brown said. “She has been doing a really good job, Addy Gray has been a force in the pitching circle this last week and also in the batter's box(.455), Skylor Baumgardner has thrown a few girls out from center field this last week and also been hitting the ball well (.383). Kylnn Thompson has been hitting the ball well (.359) and pitching very well also.

“Brooklyn Decker has been hitting the ball well (.393) and playing well defensively wherever she is needed. Jo Tiedt has been hitting well with .391 and a very solid second base. Rylee Brigham has been playing a really good outfield, making some really good catches. She is also hitting the ball well with a (.412).”

