GRAFTON — As soon as he got on the track, he knew something wasn't right. It was Saturday, April 9, the second day of instruction at Blackhawk Farms Raceway in South Beloit, Ill., and 14-year-old Ethan Alexander was excited to get behind the wheel of his brand-new racecar. Even at his tender age, the freshman at Grafton High School is an old hand at racing - he's “grown up at the track,” he said, thanks to the influence of his dad, SCCA champion Mike Alexander.

GRAFTON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO