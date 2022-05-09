ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

MSU Loses Series Finale at Penn State

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s baseball team dropped the series finale at Penn State Monday, 10-9 in 11 innings to...

www.wilx.com

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class currently rank?

Nebraska Football’s 2023 recruiting class is no longer ranked in the Top 25 according to ESPN. The Huskers are currently sitting with five commitments for the upcoming recruits. Benjamin Bahmer   Tight End   Pierce, NE   3-star Gunnar Gottula   Offensive Line   Lincoln, NE   4-star Dwight Bootle   Defensive Back   Miami, FL   3-star Sam Sledge   Offensive Line   Omaha, NE   3-star William Watson   Quarterback   Springfield, MA   3-star It’s no surprise that Nebraska has fallen out of the top 25 since ESPN last ranked the upcoming classes. With how much time Nebraska has spent in the transfer portal recruiting players like defensive lineman Ochaun Mathis, Devin Drew, and quarterbacks Casey Thompson and...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Nebraska Coach Scott Frost

It was a tough week for Scott Frost, as he and the Nebraska Cornhuskers program received some punishment from the NCAA for minor violations. Frost has been hit with a show-cause and the Huskers have been put on probation. The NCAA announced the decision earlier this week. It's shaping up...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Football Reveals Its New Turf Field

Memorial Stadium got a much-needed upgrade this offseason. And Nebraska football revealed a first look at it on Monday morning. Memorial Stadium had a new turf field installed this year. It looks like it's been completed. Take a look. This is the first time the turf has been replaced since...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
Lansing, MI
Sports
Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

College Football Analyst Names 'Best Case Scenario' For Nebraska

The 2022 college football season sits over four months away, but that hasn't stopped analysts from making predictions. Earlier Wednesday morning, 247Sports took a look at the Big Ten. The site gave the best and worst-case scenarios for every team in the conference - with Ohio State being the only undefeated team in the "ideal" world for the Buckeyes.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
100.7 WITL

The Strange MSU Tradition Of Revealing ‘Sparty’

The Michigan State student who portrays 'Sparty', the school's well known mascot, is kept a secret, until graduation, when their identity is revealed in a strange custom. The Students Who Donned The 'Sparty' Costume, Wear His Boots For Graduation. This weekend, Michigan State University will hold their graduation ceremonies on...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Series Finale#Msu#Western Michigan#College Baseball#Wilx#The Nittany Lions#Notre Dame#News 10
The Ann Arbor News

Detroit Lions waive 5 players ahead of rookie minicamp

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions waived five players ahead of the start of rookie minicamp at the end of this week. Detroit waived linebacker Tavante Beckett, edge defender Rashod Berry, cornerback Parnell Motley, and tight ends Jared Pinkney and Matt Sokol. Pinkney’s departure comes with an injury settlement per the team. Beckett and Berry saw limited work on special teams. Motley drew action in one game. Pinkney made a late-season start in the decimated tight end room. Sokol was in his second stint in Detroit. The former Michigan State tight end appeared in two games in 2020 with the Los Angeles Chargers.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk Sports -- Adreian Payne, Adam Nightingale, MSU hosting Big Ten softball

Kellan Buddy is a sports reporter with WILX News 10. You can read his articles here, follow him on social media or watch him every weekday on News 10. Michigan State’s basketball community pours in tributes to former Spartan Adriean Payne, murdered overnight in Orlando, Florida at the age of 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news.
ORLANDO, FL
WILX-TV

MSU Officially Signs Cooper

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has now received the signed scholarship papers of the third freshman in its incoming men’s basketball class. Carson Cooper, 6-11, a native of Jackson, is eligible immediately. He played this last season at the famed IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The other two freshmen in the class are Trejuan Holloman and Jaxon Kohler.
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
The Spun

College Football Analyst Names Michigan's Biggest "Worry"

Michigan tied a program record with 12 wins last season and made its first College Football Playoff appearance. After picking up their first Big Ten championship since 2004, the Wolverines enter the new season with a major question mark. When breaking down the biggest worry 11 championship contenders face, Brad...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Tom Izzo, Michigan State are 0-2 so far on transfer portal targets

Michigan State men's basketball has had something of a tumultuous first two months of its offseason. The Spartans had the normal attrition of losing graduated seniors Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr., and saw former five-star prospect Max Christie enter his name into 2022 NBA Draft consideration while maintaining his college eligibility.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan staple could soon see the wrecking ball

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A staple in the Mid-Michigan community could soon see a wrecking ball. The Spartan Hall of Fame Café, which is filled with Michigan State University sports memorabilia, was bought by Lansing Retail Management in March. The company plans to tear down the restaurant and...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Bob Lanier was a basketball star

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From my generation, Bob Lanier was a Detroit Pistons basketball star in the 1970s. He still holds the Pistons’ all time single season scoring record at 22.7 per game. Lanier led St. Bonaventure to a Final Four berth and he was so well known for his size 18 sneakers.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk Morning Edition - The passing of an NBA Hall of Famer, some relief for those looking for baby formula, and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an extended forecast. Plus Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to talk about the legendary Bob Lanier, some relief may be on the way for those looking for baby formula, a house was swept into the ocean for the second time in a day, travel in space, what’s coming up on News 10 Today at 11 a.m., and a check-in with the MSU peregrine falcon family.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU softball coach steps down after nearly three decades

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After nearly three decades of leading the Michigan State University softball program, Jacquie Joseph has announced her retirement as a coach. Joseph, the winningest coach in program history, will stay with Spartan athletics as she takes a role in sports administration. “While I likely will...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy