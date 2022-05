The arts play a big role in the Mattie Rhodes Center’s ongoing efforts to serve some of Kansas City’s most vulnerable people. “I think what makes art important is just that it’s another avenue for young people to learn how to communicate,” says Anthony Rea, youth development coordinator for the Mattie Rhodes Center. He sees the arts as a way to develop “soft skills” in children.

