Gardena, CA

Man arrested for fatal shooting of woman in Gardena over weekend

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

Authorities arrested a Lancaster man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster woman in Gardena on Sunday.

Gardena Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene at Redondo Beach Motel on W. Redondo Beach Boulevard at around 4:45 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

When they arrived, they found the 37-year-old Lancaster woman, Chiquita Walton, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She later died at the scene.

Officers disclosed on Monday that they had taken Alexander McGowan, 42, also from Lancaster, into custody and booked on suspicion of murder.

As the investigation continues, detectives were looking to determine a motive in the fatal shooting.

McGowan was held on $2 million bail.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Gardena police Detective Hugo Gualotuna at (310) 217-9639, or Sergeant Brian Messina at (310) 217-9692.

