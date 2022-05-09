SEC championship odds for 2022 college football season

View the original article to see embedded media.

With spring practice in the rear view and the full summer still to come before the 2022 college football season, Vegas odds makers have announced the latest odds to win the SEC championship.

Alabama is the reigning SEC champion, beating Georgia last fall in Atlanta, but the Bulldogs got their revenge by beating the Tide in the national championship game.

Once again, the SEC is expected to dominate the college football rankings and national title race, winning 12 of the last 16 championships in the sport.

Here is where things stand in the conference for the 2022 season, according to BetOnline.ag.

14. Vanderbilt Odds to win SEC: 500/1 Vanderbilt's 2021 record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC) What to expect: Once again, the Commodores are bringing up the rear in this conference, not winning against a league opponent since late in the 2019 season. Whatever improvements second-year head coach Clark Lea plans to make on this team, he better make them quick, especially after losing two of his top players to the transfer portal: offensive tackle Tyler Steen (to Alabama) and wide receiver Cam Johnson (to Arizona State).

13. Missouri Odds to win SEC: 400/1 Missouri's 2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC) What to expect: Eli Drinkwitz has to break in a new quarterback after Connor Bazelak transferred to Indiana this offseason. And a new running back following the departure of Tyler Badie, the SEC's all-purpose yardage leader in 2021. Missouri will welcome 5-star wide receiver Luther Burden into the fold, but there are still some structural issues on this roster to solve before it can throw some elbows in the SEC East.

12. Mississippi State Odds to win SEC: 200/1 Mississippi State's 2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC) What to expect: The Bulldogs came away with three statement wins against ranked SEC opponents last year (Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Auburn). Mike Leach has pieces coming back on offense that should be able to replicate their 2021 production and this defense — 4th in the SEC last season — brings back eight starters. MSU draws the Aggies, Auburn, Georgia, and Arkansas at home this fall.

11. South Carolina Odds to win SEC: 100/1 South Carolina's 2021 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC) What to expect: Shane Beamer outdid expectations in Year 1, finishing over .500 and clinching statement upset victories over Florida and Auburn. The Gamecocks became bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018 and beat North Carolina in the Mayo Bowl. Now the Gamecocks welcome a pair of difference-makers in the transfer portal: former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner. But can Carolina's front line protect its new quarterback better than it did last season?

10. Auburn Odds to win SEC: 66/1 Auburn's 2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC) What to expect: Winning six games, even in your first year, isn't going to cut it in the SEC, and especially not after the offseason head coach Bryan Harsin was subjected to. He nearly lost his job amid intense speculation and an internal investigation into his coaching methods. At the end of the day, he kept the job, but under pressure to get the most from a roster that needs work on defense and at quarterback. And will play against one of the toughest schedules in college football this season.

T-10. Arkansas Odds to win SEC: 66/1 Arkansas' 2021 record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC) What to expect: One of the biggest surprises in college football last season, the Hogs started off 4-0 and went into the Georgia game ranked No. 8 in the country. Then came a three-game losing skid before finishing off 5-1 with a bowl win over Penn State and a No. 24 ranking. KJ Jefferson — one of the SEC's top quarterbacks a year ago — will return, but he won't have star Treylon Burks, a thousand-yard receiver in 2021, to lean on.

8. LSU Odds to win SEC: 50/1 LSU's 2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC) What to expect: Anything seems possible for LSU in Year 1 under Brian Kelly, who brings a winning pedigree from Notre Dame, but who also notably struggled in bowls and College Football Playoff games against Southern teams. Now he enters a weekly mosh pit against SEC West competition with structural questions in the secondary and on the offensive line. There's plenty of talent here, but what can Kelly do with it the first time out in order to build positive momentum in the long term?

7. Tennessee Odds to win SEC: 40/1 Tennessee's 2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC) What to expect: There's a lot to like about what Josh Heupel did on Rocky Top in Year 1, especially on offense, which ranked No. 9 overall in college football. Hendon Hooker returns at quarterback after finishing the SEC's most efficient passer last fall, but the Vols need to ensure quality replacements for talent lost at the receiver position. UT needs answers for a defense that allowed almost 34 points to SEC opposition a year ago and has holes in the secondary.

T-7. Kentucky Odds to win SEC: 40/1 Kentucky's 2021 record: 10-3 (5-3 SEC) What to expect: UK was a 10-win team a year ago with statement wins over LSU and Florida, but absorbed three losses to ranked SEC teams. This time around, Kentucky won't have Wan'Dale Robinson at receiver, three O-line starters, or six pieces on defense, but it does get quarterback Will Levis, a 2,800-yard passer with 24 TDs last fall, and leading rusher Chris Rodriguez, who rushed for 1,379 yards and nine scores. A late season home tilt with Georgia could decide the East Division.

5. Ole Miss Odds to win SEC: 33/1 Ole Miss' 2021 record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC) What to expect: The Rebs lost a ton of that offense that ranked No. 1 in the SEC a year ago (and No. 6 in college football), but scored two noteworthy transfer players. One, in quarterback Jaxson Dart, and the other in running back Zach Evans. Expect a slight step back, but there's still enough speed here to keep Ole Miss undefeated or at one loss heading into mid-October.

T-5. Florida Odds to win SEC: 33/1 Florida's 2021 record: 6-7 (2-6 SEC) What to expect: First-year coach Billy Napier lands in the Swamp with a mandate to improve recruiting, beef up this defensive back seven, and pick a quarterback who can go the distance to put UF back in the driver's seat in the SEC East. Defensively, the Gators surrendered almost 27 points per game, allowing more than 40 three times, including 52 by the likes of Samford at home.

3. Texas A&M Odds to win SEC: 11/1 Texas A&M's 2021 record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC) What to expect: A&M just signed a ridiculously elite recruiting class and should be set on the defensive front for a few years. There are some good receivers to work with and a room full of talented quarterbacks. A&M lost twice to ranked conference teams last season, both by 10 points each, and to a pair of unranked teams by a combined 10 points. It needs to win these games to garner real College Football Playoff consideration.

2. Georgia Odds to win SEC: 5/4 Georgia's 2021 record: 14-1 (8-0 SEC) What to expect: For the first time in more than 40 years, Georgia is college football's defending national champion, and should be well in the mix for the final four again in 2022. But to get there, the Bulldogs need to patch up a few holes on that historically dominant defense and ensure they get the same production from quarterback Stetson Bennett, who has Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington returning at tight end. And hopefully Arik Gilbert, who should be back after missing the CFP run in 2021 for personal reasons.

1. Alabama Odds to win SEC: 1/1 Alabama's 2021 record: 13-2 (7-1 SEC) What to expect: More of the same from the Tide, who have made a living losing and replacing blue-chip talent under Nick Saban. Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young is back, as is college football's leader in sacks and TFLs, linebacker Will Anderson, among eight returning starters on defense. Watch for a Week 2 road trip to Texas, and a home date with A&M in October, but wins there could ensure another undefeated regular season mark for Bama and a virtual lock on a top-four spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

