Scottsdale maintains water portfolio for drought preparedness

With drought trends on the rise, cities across the Valley have been hard at work looking into areas of water storage and conservation in order to prepare for any major or unprecedented water shortages.

During a May 3 Scottsdale City Council work study session, Mayor David Ortega and council members discussed this issue that has become an ever-present concern for Scottsdale residents and those around the state.

At the meeting, Scottsdale Water’s water policy manager Gretchen Baumgardner and executive director Brian Biesemeyer spoke to the mayor and council about the recent Colorado River water shortage and how the city plans to handle its water now and in the future.

As of August 2021, a Tier 1 water shortage was declared in Arizona, and shortly after in January of 2022, the city of Scottsdale enacted its drought management plan. Since then, Scottsdale Water has maintained contact with city officials on their progress in drought preparedness.

“We have been increasing our water presence and awareness campaign and our conservation programs and doing internal evaluations on water,” Baumgardner said at the meeting. “Since we’ve come to talk to you guys in October, the hydrologic projections have increasingly been alarming.”

During the presentation, Baumgardner showed the mayor and council updated information from studies conducted in April on water supply as well as what additional programs related to the recent shortage issues that Scottsdale Water has launched to support the city’s water conservation mission.

In discussing the shortage and what it means for the city, Baumgardner offered background on how the water is sourced in Arizona, explaining how since around 2000, the system between Lake Mead and the Glen Canyon Dam has been steadily decreasing, which means less water to distribute. Over time, Arizona has received the majority of Colorado River water delivery cuts in comparison to bordering places like Mexico, Nevada and California.

Although Baumgardner discussed the water shortage trends at large, she also focused on what the actual supply is available to Arizona.

“I like using a financial model or financial proxy or personal finances to really talk about water resources,” she said. “We don’t like to live paycheck to paycheck. Matter of fact, we can’t live paycheck to paycheck, we have excess amounts in our water resource portfolio.”

Scottsdale’s water portfolio is sourced from four different components: Colorado River or Central Arizona Project water (76%), Salt River Project water (13%), groundwater (4%) and reclaimed water (7%). According to the city staff report, the total amount delivered to Scottsdale in 2021 from these four providers was around 91,500 acre-feet of water.

One thing Baumgardner noted was that the groundwater component is actually composed of three other ones: the groundwater allowance and incidental recharge from the Arizona Department of Water Resources and its remediation exemption involving its water recharge wells.

With the remediation exemption, the city has built up a long-term storage credit account that supplies the city with water for, hopefully, 100 years. Based on the data collected, Scottsdale has approximately 200,000 acre-feet of water in the account.

“The Arizona Department of Water Resources says we have a legal supply of around 120,000 acre-feet,” Baumgardner explained. “This is on paper, so annually from year to year, some of this ebbs and flows and those are the kinds of things we have to account for when we do our master planning.”

Addressing the major cuts in water received from the Central Arizona Project, Baumgardner’s presentation featured figures relating to the effects that may be experienced at different water storage levels. One of the main concerns is if the problem were to progress to a Tier 3 shortage.

“That’s the biggest concern to us and the rest of the Valley and the folks that have access to Central Arizona Project water,” Baumgardner said. “We approximate that we’ll get cut around 15,000 acre-feet or 13.5 million gallons per day.”

However, as she went on to say, Scottsdale has historically done its best to have great conservation programs, offering one of the most robust programs and offices within the state. By implementing its drought preparedness plan — or drought management plan as it’s called locally — Scottsdale along with Tucson was among the first to take action with the 2021 water shortage declaration.

Since its implementation, Scottsdale Water’s drought management team has met monthly to discuss new developments as well as other areas where the city could improve its conservation. A recent campaign directed by the staff encourages people to reduce their water usage by 5% both internally and externally.

Photo by Arianna Grainey/Independent NewsmediaBrian Biesemeyer, executive director of Scottsdale Water, also spoke during the meeting to discuss more current initiatives that are in the works to further support water conservation.

“Over the last two years, we’ve done a number of facility audits and we heightened that over the COVID period,” Baumgardner said. “Our parks have done an amazing job over the last two decades, by having their own conservation efforts and giving themselves their own goal of a 15% reduction over the conservation allotment that the Department of Water Resources has given them, saving 3 billion gallons over 20 years.”

Another initiative Scottsdale Water has launched is to encourage better water usage practices among residents through its WaterSmart Customer Interface. Using this tool, residents can pay their water bills along with reflecting on their water usage.

WaterSmart provides residents with data about irregularly high bills or usage, comparisons of usage year to year along with tutorials for how to check if your water may have a leak. Additionally, there are meters available for residents that are equipped with automated information and reading technology that can receive data almost instantly or monthly.

As far as upcoming initiatives or projects, Scottsdale Water is dedicated to addressing the pressing issue of the near dwindling water supply from the Colorado River. Brian Biesemeyer discussed some items that will be coming before the mayor and council in June.

Among the items to be voted upon will be an approval for the city’s sustainable water management principles for water utilities, at least three efficiency ordinance changes related to water as well as a WaterSense smart irrigation controller for commercial properties.

Going forward, Scottsdale Water will also be further developing its Integrated Water Master Plan that is expected to be completed in August. This plan will consider the city’s water infrastructure as well as issues regarding the recycling of water.

“We’ll continue to look at how we can expand our water and recycling water facilities to get as much water back and keep as much water in our portfolio as possible,” Biesemeyer said.

Following the presentation, Baumgardner and Biesemeyer opened the discussion for questions from the council about the new information presented and future plans for Scottsdale’s water conservation and preservation efforts.