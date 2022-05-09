Man accused in Olive Garden robbery, shooting heading to trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man accused in a robbery and shooting outside the Olive Garden in Monroeville earlier this year had his preliminary hearing Monday.

One charge was dropped and another was reduced, but Accorie Wilder-Mack's case is still heading to trial.

Attorney Casey White says they waived the preliminary hearing for his client because they want to tell his side of the story.

The 22-year-old had nothing to say about the hearing as he walked out of court. But White says they're preparing to share what they believe happened back in March.

"He and I both want the additional investigative evidence that we're not entitled to right now so once we're able to obtain that information through the discovery process, we'll be able to better game plan our strategy moving forward," White said.

Monroeville police say Wilder-Mack allegedly lured an Olive Garden employee outside to a parked car. They say he flashed a gun and robbed the employee, then the employee grabbed the gun and ran away. However, police say Wilder-Mack's accomplice shot the employee in the leg.

"There's two sides of the story and there are two other individuals involved. And again, Accorie asserts the fact he is not guilty and he's presumed not guilty and we will continue to fight his case to the court of common pleas," White said.

Wilder-Mack faces several charges including robbery, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license.

However, White says prosecutors dropped one count of criminal conspiracy and a count of trespassing was reduced to a summary level offense.

White says Wilder-Mack's arraignment is scheduled for late June.