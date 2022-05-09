ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Tennessee high school student filmed wearing KKK-style hood is hit with ‘severe disciplinary action’

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZgya_0fYF3bPq00

Tennessee high school students have been hit with “severe disciplinary action” after one of them was filmed wearing an improvised KKK -style hood, prompting school officials to condemn an action they say goes against “everything we value”.

Officials at the private Grace Christian Academy in Knoxville , Tennessee said they took “swift” action within a day of the video appearing on social media last week.

The video was first posted on a Twitter account that has since been deleted. Obtained by WBIR , the video is about a minute long and shows the student wearing the hood and holding a jug in one hand and a black pole in the other.

The student is being led to a chair which has “Grace” written on the back of it. A person off-camera asks the student in the video, “Who do we hate?”

The n-word can be heard being shouted in response, prompting laughter. The head of the academy, Tony Pointer, said on Thursday that the actions in the video were “extremely inappropriate and deeply disappointing”, adding that school leaders held a meeting with the students involved after they became aware of the footage, The Washington Post noted.

“What we have witnessed in the last 24 hours is in no way consistent with the mission and core values of GCA,” Dr Pointer wrote on Facebook . “We are doing everything possible to ensure the physical, spiritual, and emotional well-being of all our students and staff.”

The Ku Klux Klan was founded by former confederate soldiers after the Civil War in Pulaski, Tennessee, about 150 miles from Knoxville. It’s one of the oldest groups of white supremacists in the US and has perpetrated attacks against Black people, Jews, LGBT+ persons, and immigrants.

According to the Anti-Defamation League , the Klan is now made up of around 40 groups across various states.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has tracked 28 hate groups that were active in Tennessee last year. The largest rally for the Klan last year was held in the state, according to the nonprofit.

Retired teacher and Democratic State Representative Gloria Johnson tweeted, “the fact that they were so bold and not even a bit embarrassed about this is just shocking. That they felt comfortable sharing it, means that they thought everyone else would think it was funny also. Who taught them this?”

The Tennessee Holler reported that someone close to the school has said that between three and seven students will be expelled and the school is taking a “zero tolerance” position on the matter. The outlet also reported that the video was from August and only now was revealed.

Ms Johnson commended the school for its response, tweeting that she was “glad to see the good folks at Grace taking this extremely seriously, much appreciated”.

Council on American-Islamic Relations spokesman Ibrahim Hooper said in a statement that “we welcome the swift disciplinary action taken by the school in this case and hope that action will include teaching all students about the negative impact of systemic anti-Black racism and white supremacy”.

Mr Pointer said school officials will “continue to seek truth and enact appropriate discipline”.

Comments / 796

We're all mad here
4d ago

And yet, you're condoning it. And why is it that all school related racist behaviors with youth is excused. Were they expelled, removed from the district? Will the parents be held accountable as that is clearly in their home, in their church. Noone had the gumption to turn this in prior to this occurring in school.

Reply(172)
104
Steve Bitolas
4d ago

Kids. what are u gonna do right? oh wait I have a suggestion: raise them in an environment where they know racism of any kind will not be tolerated in ur home. That way they grow up to be decent human beings.

Reply(5)
57
Sheila Walker
4d ago

Why punish him at all he already been turned by his parents into a racist hate monger, people are not born racist that's a learn process and taught by the people who are raising them and are surrounded by them on a daily bases. What needs to happen here is that his racist and should be kicked out of the school this is not a Christian Academy it a school that aides in racism for money.

Reply(18)
95
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Charges dropped against Tennessee teacher who slammed student during school fight

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A video that got widespread attention is back in the headlines. A Dyersburg teacher was seen in that video appearing to throw a student to the ground. FOX13 recently learned the charges against that teacher, 61-year-old Carey Sanders, have been dropped. District Attorney Danny Goodman’s team decided, based on its investigation, to drop those charges.
DYERSBURG, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Black Enterprise

‘Proud Cracker’ White Parent Hurls Racial Slurs At Group of Middle School Students

A group of middle school students in Miami was subjected to a racist verbal attack from the white parent of another student. The video seemingly captured the moments an enraged white man hurled racial slurs and foul language at young children outside South Miami Middle School in the 6700 block of Southwest 60th Street, WSVN reports. When confronted by other parents, the man fled the scene.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkk#Black People#Disciplinary Action#Highschool#Grace Christian Academy#Wbir#The Washington Post#Gca#The Ku Klux Klan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Bossip

K-12 Years A Slave: Parents Say White NY Teacher Made Black Students Sickeningly Pick Cotton And Wear Handcuffs During Slavery Lesson

ATTENTION ALL EDUCATORS—and specifically white educators, and even more specifically white educators who have Black students in their classrooms; ALL OF YOUR SLAVERY-RELATED ACTIVITIES ARE RACIST AND STUPID!!. All of them. No one needs to learn about the transatlantic slave trade through your Make Amistad Great Again in-class activities....
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS News

University to pay professor $400,000 after disciplining him for refusing to use correct pronouns when addressing transgender student

A Shawnee State University professor who was disciplined for using the wrong pronouns when addressing a transgender student is being awarded $400,000 after a lawsuit against the university. Nick Meriwether, a philosophy professor at the Ohio school, declined to use she/her pronouns to refer to a transgender woman, according to...
COLLEGES
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

647K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy