Wall Street’s losses worsen as markets tumble worldwide

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Stocks racked up more losses on Wall Street Monday, leaving the S&P 500 at its lowest point in more than a year. The sell-off came as renewed worries about China’s economy piled on top of global financial markets already battered by rising interest...

Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures rebound after three-day slump on Wall Street

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures climbed on Tuesday, with investors buying into beaten-down banks and megacap growth stocks after a three-day selloff on fears around tighter monetary policy and slowing economic growth.
CNBC

Dow tumbles 1,000 points for the worst day since 2020, Nasdaq drops 5%

Stocks pulled back sharply on Thursday, completely erasing a rally from the prior session in a stunning reversal that delivered investors one of the worst days since 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,063 points, or 3.12%, to close at 32,997.97. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 4.99% to finish at 12,317.69, its lowest closing level since November 2020. Both of those losses were the worst single-day drops since 2020.
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
Fortune

Bank of America is pushing a surprising new set of FAANG stocks to beat the bear market after yesterday’s $1.3 trillion wipeout

It’s been pretty easy to make money on stocks over the past decade. One can’t-miss strategy: You just buy the big names in tech. Repeat over and over again. From February 2009 to last November, investors marveled as the value of the tech-heavy Nasdaq doubled, and doubled, and doubled again—and kept going—to soar from 1400 to 16,200. That to-the-moon trajectory made some sense—it coincided with a period of rock-bottom interest rates and easy-money Federal Reserve policy. The bulls saw this as a golden era of lower-for-longer interest rates, which gave rise to, among other things, the TINA (there is no alternative) stock-picking strategy, and the rise of YOLO (remember that?) retail traders.
AOL Corp

Bitcoin falls to 22-month low as stock markets tumble

HONG KONG / LONDON (Reuters) -Bitcoin fell to its lowest level since July 2021 on Monday as slumping equity markets continued to hurt cryptocurrencies, which are currently trading in line with so-called riskier assets like tech stocks. Bitcoin dropped to as low as $32,763.16 shortly before 1100 GMT, in its...
Cheddar News

Markets Tumble, S&P 500 Hits New 2022 Low

U.S. markets opened in negative territory, with all three major averages tumbling to kick off Monday's session. It comes amid a slew of market headwinds including inflation, tensions in Ukraine, and rising covid-19 cases in parts of the world. Eddie Ghabour, Co-Owner at the Key Advisors Group joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
CNET

Bitcoin Slides Below $30,000 Amid Wider Economic Downturn

Cryptocurrency prices are down amid a slew of grim economic news. With potential factors as disparate as the war In Ukraine, rising inflation and the Fed's corresponding interest rate hikes, the price of a variety of cryptocurrencies has dropped in recent days, continuing a months-long downward trend. On Monday morning, the price of bitcoin fell below $30,000 for the first time since July 20.
