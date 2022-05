In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Darryl Sutter wasn’t shy to call out Johnny Gaudreau after the 28-year-old missed a breakaway late in Game 3. In other news, Dallas Stars defenceman John Klingberg wasn’t happy with Rasmus Andersson early on in the series and told reporters his teammates were going to target the Flames defenceman moving forward. Last but not least, Gary Bettman made it clear this past week that Calgary needs to build a new arena if they hope to host any league events moving forward.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO