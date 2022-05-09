ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley, NC

The Stanley, a popular restaurant in Elizabeth, closing this week

WCNC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef Paul Verica said he made the difficult...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

New Downtown Restaurant Name Unvieling

It's Time Travel Tuesday! See what Bill Hudson has in store this week. The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the State reported residents were being left lying in urine and feces for hours. Hats on Harrison Event. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hats...
RESTAURANTS
Upworthy

Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant

A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Indian restaurant shut down after customer finds snake skin in food

A restaurant in India's southern state of Kerala has been closed down temporarily after a woman and her daughter found a snake skin in their food.The woman, identified by her first name Priya in local media reports, discovered the snake skin wrapped in the paper used to pack the porotta (layered flatbread) she had bought from a hotel restaurant in Thiruvananthapuram's Nedumangadu area.The mother and daughter had bought two pieces of the flatbread and some sauce to eat for lunch on Thursday afternoon. When the mother started eating the bread after her daughter had finished her share of the food,...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stanley, NC
SoJO 104.9

Tony Baloney’s Pizza is Adding a Summer Downbeach Location

Tony Baloney's has announced a summer collaboration with Tomatoe's in Margate to set up a location on the Tomatoes Lot to sell their killer pizzas. The Lot is Tomatoes' summertime outdoor venue, adjacent to Tomatoe's restaurant, which serves cocktails and mostly casual foods. The Lot has a pizza shack on...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Stanley
Kingsport Times-News

The top 25 donut shops in the U.S.

We asked, you answered. We surveyed Feast and Field readers for their favorite donut (err, doughnut?) shops, big and small. Here are some of your top picks across the U.S. — from coast to coast. With two locations in Atlanta (and one in Thailand!), Sublime Doughnuts is loved by...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How Top Chef Judge Tiffany Derry Is Changing The Restaurant Business - Exclusive

"Top Chef" fan favorite and James Beard Award double nominee Tiffany Derry has had a few moments in her professional career that changed her and eventually lead her to want to do more to make a difference in the industry. She got her first job when she was only 15 after walking into her local IHOP and boldly telling the manager that she wanted to cook. But Derry was shocked to be told that women weren't allowed in the kitchen. "I was in a bubble," she recalled in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "I didn't understand that they wouldn't want women in the kitchen, and I didn't understand that it was a guy's world." Derry eventually accepted a job as a server, but one day a cook called in sick, and she was finally asked to join the front-of-line in the kitchen. Soon, she paid her way through culinary school while working the graveyard shift at IHOP. Derry shared that she appreciates the opportunity that IHOP gave her, but she never forgot being barred from a restaurant kitchen because of her gender.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Food Drink
Eater

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsey Is Opening a Fish-and-Chips Chain in Times Square

The brash, expletive-dropping celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is opening a restaurant in Times Square. AMNewYork reports that Ramsay is bringing his fish-and-chips chain — called Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, of course — to 1500 Broadway, near Seventh Avenue. Like the chain’s other outposts in Orlando and Las Vegas, this restaurant will stock fried fish and chips, as well as shrimp, lobster, and chicken. Ramsay joins a few other new restaurants luring in tourists in the neighborhood, including a four-story Planet Hollywood and Brooklyn Chop House’s 25,000-square-foot expansion that includes a members-only NFT restaurant.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

Crystal Cambodian/Thai Restaurant

Since it’s a few blocks South of Anaheim Street on a mostly residential block, you’re probably not going to stumble into Crystal Thai-Cambodian Cuisine randomly. But you should make a point to come here for some excellent Thai boat noodles, green lemongrass curry with frog legs, and shareable entrees like fried catfish that’s perfectly tender and served with a side of mango paste. The menu is huge, but no matter what you order, you’ll probably walk out with leftovers having spent around $20 per person. It’s also cash-only, but there’s an ATM in the taco shop next door.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why McDonald's Closed Its Successful BBQ Operation

When you hear BBQ and McDonald's in the same sentence, the first thing that comes to mind is probably McDonald's McRib or maybe barbeque sauce for your McNuggets. However, while McDonald's is well-known for its burgers and fries, it was once upon a time a brief purveyor of barbeque, too.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Dining at The Sequoias San Francisco Takes on New Fusion with Chefs Helman and Miller

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Sequoias San Francisco, a 26-story landmark alongside Japantown, redefines residents' dining experience by expanding to include two Executive Chefs with nearly 50 years of combined experience. Executive Chef Tsitsi Helman oversees culinary operations at the life plan retirement community with...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

It’s Never-Ending Fries and Lines at This $28 TikTok Steakhouse

The brown paper placemat at Laurent Tourondel’s Skirt Steak in Midtown, one of the city’s most popular and affordable new bastions of beef, doubles as a menu — of sorts. Just four printed words appear on the sheet: greens, skirt steak, and fries. And that’s it; a 21-letter meal for $28. Never mind those sprawling steakhouses where dinner can run $150 and where handsome wood scaffolding looks pillaged from rare forests. Whoever designed Skirt Steak seemingly used the type of generic blonde planks typically found at Home Depot; one could legitimately call the design ethos “under construction.” It’s a bare-bones feast in a bare-bones space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Daily South

Taco Bell is Producing a Mexican Pizza Musical Featuring Dolly Parton

The legend of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza just keeps getting more, well, legendary. Now, with help from global music icon and Taco Bell superfan Dolly Parton, the story of the grassroots movement to resurrect the beloved fast-food item is getting the musical treatment. Yes, really. Today Taco Bell announced Mexican...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy