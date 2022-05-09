The Stanley, a popular restaurant in Elizabeth, closing this week

The brash, expletive-dropping celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is opening a restaurant in Times Square. AMNewYork reports that Ramsay is bringing his fish-and-chips chain — called Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, of course — to 1500 Broadway, near Seventh Avenue. Like the chain’s other outposts in Orlando and Las Vegas, this restaurant will stock fried fish and chips, as well as shrimp, lobster, and chicken. Ramsay joins a few other new restaurants luring in tourists in the neighborhood, including a four-story Planet Hollywood and Brooklyn Chop House’s 25,000-square-foot expansion that includes a members-only NFT restaurant.
