Environment

Dry, cool Monday night

By Tom Tasselmyer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer explains how it'll be a dry and...

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
AccuWeather

Chilly storm to send rain, snow across Northwest

The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions. An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
SEATTLE, WA
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch in Effect Until 10 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central Minnesota in effect until 10 pm tonight. The watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Wright (+more) counties in Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
Wbaltv.com

Another dry day in Maryland, but clouds will make it feel cooler

Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will be dry and mild again with temps in the low 70's but it could feel cooler than yesterday. The clouds will increase and a few sprinkles are possible Thursday, then showers develop that night. More showers are possible on and off Friday through the...
WWL-AMFM

Expect near 90 degree temperatures this week

Dry and hot conditions through Wednesday but could see thunderstorms later. “Nothing changing…stay hot, humid and dry for your Tuesday. We’ll once again climb to near 90 degrees with a lot of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: heat bubble to burst, scattered storm chances return

THURSDAY: As the ridge begins to buckle from an advancing upper low from the east – our risk for rain and storms will begin to increase again. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Rain coverage will tend to bubble up through the afternoon hours – trekking from east to west. A few storms could be heavy and strong – with gusty winds and small hail possible. Most will fall apart through early-mid evening with lows falling back into the 60s and 70s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

