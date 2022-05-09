Dry, cool Monday night

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
Did Mother Nature forget that it is Mother’s Day with all these gusty winds?? Well, KTSM did not forget, and we wish you a wonderful, blessed Mother’s Day. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 9PM, but the winds will die down overnight. The picture below is the...
The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions. An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
We started the day with some “rehearsal” thunderstorms in SE KELOLAND this morning. There was some penny size hail around Wakonda in Yankton County, and in Lincoln County, Minnesota. Cottonwood County in Minnesota got half dollar hail. We expect thunderstorms – strong at that – already firing this...
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central Minnesota in effect until 10 pm tonight. The watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Wright (+more) counties in Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few...
Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will be dry and mild again with temps in the low 70's but it could feel cooler than yesterday. The clouds will increase and a few sprinkles are possible Thursday, then showers develop that night. More showers are possible on and off Friday through the...
Dry and hot conditions through Wednesday but could see thunderstorms later.
“Nothing changing…stay hot, humid and dry for your Tuesday. We’ll once again climb to near 90 degrees with a lot of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday
THURSDAY: As the ridge begins to buckle from an advancing upper low from the east – our risk for rain and storms will begin to increase again. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Rain coverage will tend to bubble up through the afternoon hours – trekking from east to west. A few storms could be heavy and strong – with gusty winds and small hail possible. Most will fall apart through early-mid evening with lows falling back into the 60s and 70s.
