Edgefield County, SC

Edgefield County man dies of heart attack while burying woman in backyard

By Nikita Dennis
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RD8Rw_0fYF1G9700

TRENTON , SC (WJBF)- The Edgefield County Sheriff says evidence shows Joseph McKinnon strangled Patricia Dent inside the home and was burying her in the backyard, when he died of a heart attack.


They say they discovered Joseph McKinnon’s body first, before finding Dent’s body in a backyard pit.

Neighbors in Trenton, South Carolina are left with plenty of questions after Edgefield County Sheriff Deputies responded to Tanglewood drive on Saturday and discovered the two bodies.

Dawn Howanietz who lives just a block up from where the bodies were discovered says she and her family have only been living in the area for two years.


She says she was concerned and didn’t know there was a danger to neighbors after those bodies were discovered.


“we have no idea and that’s what we’re asking about at least let us know that it’s something they have in control or don’t have in control do we have to make sure everything is locked up tight watch our dogs or our animals we got a farmer back there too you know it’s scary” said Howanietz

See full statement from Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland and Edgefield County Coroner David Burnett:

“‘On Saturday morning Deputies along with the Edgefield County Coroner’s Office, and Edgefield County EMS responded to 102 Tanglewood Drive in Trenton, South Carolina to a call of an unresponsive man lying in his yard. Joseph Anthony McKinnon, 60, of the same address was found to be deceased in his yard.

Mr. McKinnon had no signs of trauma and natural causes were suspected. While investigating the death and making notifications to the next of kin, a second body, was located in a freshly dug pit. Patricia Ruth Dent, 65, of the same address appeared to have died by foul play.

On Monday, autopsies were performed on both bodies, and the cause of death for Mr. McKinnon was confirmed to be a cardiac event. Ms. Dent was found to have died by strangulation.

Evidence gathered at the scene, along with statements from witnesses aided investigators to build a timeline, leading us to believe that Mr. McKinnon attacked Ms. Dent while inside their home.

Mr. McKinnon then bound her and wrapped her in trash bags before putting her in the previously dug pit. The pit was then partially filled in by Mr. McKinnon. While covering the pit, Mr. McKinnon had the cardiac event, causing his death.”

Comments / 51

Cathy
1d ago

Can’t say I’ve ever heard of this happening before. It’s sad for both families involved, but at least her family doesn’t have to go thru a trial or wait for justice. Who knows when or if he would have ever been caught. I do agree with the neighbor, they should have been told what was going on.

Reply
7
Christine Houser
2d ago

These people have lost their mine,they have no respect for a human life.Well I hope he got a chance to confess of his sins,if not his outcome will not be good.

Reply(2)
4
Natty Dawgs
2d ago

Really now. Just how have we lost our minds ? and BTW if u just murdered someone I don't think you care where you end up in the afterlife. Chances are he wasn't a Christ follower anyway. Seriously

Reply(2)
5
