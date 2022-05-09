ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger visits Augusta to talk election integrity

By Deirnesa Jefferson
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5ojX_0fYF1DUw00

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke to the Augusta Rotary Club about election integrity ahead of the May 24 primary.

He said changes made as a result of the controversial Election Integrity Act also known as Senate Bill 202 will make this year’s election run more smoothly and accurately.

” Number one we begin the process of scanning the absentee ballots sooner so that we can begin the tabulation on election night to get the results out sooner for voters,” Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger said they’ve already seen a record turnout for early voting and they’re ready to handle large numbers for the primary and general election.

“We feel like they’re in good shape and the advantage of adding an additional day of early voting now allows the county to space people out because we are having record turnout,” Raffensperger said.

He also said during the primary they will be monitoring the line time through an app at precincts to make sure lines are shorter than one hour for election day.

” Any lines that are longer than an hour then we’re going to come back to the county and say we noticed that this happened here, and they will either have to bus the precinct in half or add additional equipment. So that’s really important to get that right for the primary because we’ll be rolling into the fall election next, and we want to make sure that we have short lines.”

Raffensperger is running for re-election for Georgia Secretary of State.

He is on the ballot in the Republican primary up against US Representative Jody Hice on May 24.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 3

Rainh2o
2d ago

He should have investigated that Socialists stronghold during the voting . Then he might not be behind the eight ball now.

Reply
2
Related
WJBF

Teen missing since 2021 located

#Update | The RCSO says 17-year-old Nottia Gonder was located Thursday, May 5th. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is STILL searching for a missing teenager. 17-year-old Nottia Gonder was reported missing on 09/13/21. Gonder was last seen leaving 3310 Old Louisville Road and may have red and black braids at this time. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Arrest made in deadly shooting at Circle K in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One person is dead after a shooting at a gas station and a suspect is in custody. The coroner says just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night, 52-year-old Jenefer Herron was shot at least once. It happened at the Circle K located at 1739 Walton Way. NewsChannel 6 was told Herron got into […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Elections
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Augusta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Government
11Alive

Herschel Walker raises $5.5 million in Georgia Senate race, trails opponent

ATLANTA — With the primary election about a month away, Georgia's candidates are pumping money into their campaigns and millions have been spent to make it on the ballot. Georgia Republican Herschel Walker said last week that his U.S. Senate campaign had raised $5.5 million in the first three months of 2022, a big haul that is still dwarfed by the $13.6 million that Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock raised in the same period.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Brad Raffensperger
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJBF

Missing Richmond county woman located

#Update | May 9, 2022 (WJBF) – According to RCSO, Titiayana Frazier has been located. AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. Investigators say Titiayana Frazier was last seen on Drayton Drive at about midnight on Sunday, May 8, wearing a purple shirt, black and white pajama […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Primary Election#Ga#The Augusta Rotary Club#Senate
WJBF

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life threatening injuries. Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WJBF

Pedestrian dies after hit & run, suspect arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night. Authorities say the incident happened on the 900 block of Walton Way. The victim is identified as Randolf Brinson, 62, of Augusta. He died at the scene. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 26-year old Tyquavious Euvell Walker […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man dies following shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta. The victim is identified as JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen. Investigators say he was shot at least once on the 3700 Blk. Oslo Road.  He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WJBF

Seven people charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking operation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Seven people in the Augusta area have been indicted on charges related to a major methamphetamine-trafficking organization and blamed for at least one overdose death. Operation Wheat Fields dates back to early 2018 and includes allegations of trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana, along with multiple firearms charges, said […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

UPDATE: One man wanted for aggravated assault, one woman wanted for questioning in D’Antignac Street investigation

UPDATE: 05/10/2022, 1:50 P.M. – One man is wanted for aggravated assault while one woman is wanted for questioning by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Dante Marquis Phillips, 27, is wanted for Aggravated Assault while Tybria Capreshia Jennings, 26, is wanted for questioning. Authorities say Phillips has active warrants on file for […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy