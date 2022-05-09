ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Gov. Justice surveys local flood damage, announces damage report tool

By Amanda Barber
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c23BQ_0fYF1BjU00

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams along with state and local officials surveyed various locations damaged by flooding on Friday.

Gov. Justice personally toured impacted areas and later held a press conference at Ritter Park, where he promised to use every resource he has for developing a solution to future flooding risks in the area. At the press conference, Gov. Justice expressed sympathy to those who lost their possessions and had their lives changed by “a few inches of rain in a short period of time.”

West Virginia rests its case in major opioid trial

“It’s really significant just how badly this needs to be fixed. People’s lives are in danger. They’re losing their possessions. With how we’re doing in West Virginia, if there were ever a time to work toward a solution, it’s right now.”

Gov. Jim Justice

On Saturday, Gov. Justice officially declared a State of Emergency for Cabell, Putnam and Roane counties due to major local flooding. This authorizes the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to use state resources to support local counties.

The WVEMD is now asking residents in Cabell, Putnam, or Roane counties who have damages from recent storms to report damages using an online damage assessment tool . The information will help determine eligibility for federal assistance from agencies such as Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) or the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

12 medical professionals among 14 charged in opioid crimes

WASHINGTON (WOWK) — Twelve medical professionals have been charged for their alleged involvement in opioid distribution crimes, according to the United States Department of Justice. The DOJ says the medical professionals are among 14 defendants throughout eight federal districts throughout the US. The defendants are two Kentuckians, one West Virginian and two Ohioans. The cases […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia under State of Preparedness

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this weekend. The main threat will be possible isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain, with storms forecast for much of the state today and throughout the weekend. The Governor’s […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Justice, WV
Huntington, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

Extreme flooding, tornado watches in the Tri-State

UPDATE: A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for Floyd and Pike Counties in Kentucky until 8:00 p.m. UPDATE: Legg Fork Rd. in Sissonville is completely blocked off and not passable due to high water. Avoid the area at all costs. The Sissonville Fire Department just rescued a vehicle and driver in this area and are […]
connect-bridgeport.com

COVID Case Rise in State Likely a Spike as Officials Believe National Surge Coming to West Virginia Soon

As active COVID-19 continue a slow climb once again in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice offered a warning to residents during today’s statewide press briefing on the virus. “We’ve got to be aware. This dreaded killer not gone … We’re going to have to find a way to do that with this killer, and we can do that with vaccines," said Justice, who again emphasized the need for vaccines and boosters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lootpress

Gov. Justice orders flags at State Capitol and in Braxton County to half-staff on Tuesday, May 10, in honor of Volunteer Firefighter John Forbush

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex in Charleston and all state-owned facilities in Braxton County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk tomorrow – Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – the day of services celebrating the distinguished life and service of Gassaway Volunteer Firefighter John D. Forbush.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WTRF- 7News

Man in West Virginia cited for catching too many fish

The West Virginia Natural Resources Police received a complaint from Putnam county 911 that there was a man that had caught over his limit of bass. On April 17 around 10:30 am officers responded to Winfield Locks on the Kanawha River and say the man was taking bass to his truck and continued to fish. […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Emergency Management#Wowk#Wvemd
WFXR

10-digit dialing begins Saturday in Virginia regions with 540 area code

(WFXR) — Virginians who are living in a 540 area code region will begin 10-digit dialing beginning this weekend. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) says that this second step in a June 2020 relief plan will begin on Saturday, May 14. This will impact the northwestern and southwestern portions of Virginia, including the following cities: […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SBA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio issued another freeze warning on Thursday

Wheeling, W.V. (WTRF) A Freeze Warning has been issued for our entire area tomorrow morning from 1am until 9am. This means that temperatures are going to be at or below freezing and could harm any plants left outside. Bring in any potted plants or protect any that cannot be brought indoors. The low temperature for […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Flooding affecting many in North Central West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Flooding in our area has affected many people over the past 24 hours. Randolph, Lewis and, Doddridge Counties all dealt with flooding according to officials. Buckhannon has placed barricades around flood prone areas. Buckhannon officials are urging people to use caution while driving. Buckhannon Mayor, Robbie...
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy